Tech Remains Unbeaten with 1-0 Win Over ACU

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech soccer stayed perfect on the season with a 1-0 victory over Abilene Christian Sunday evening. The Red Raiders outshot the Wildcats by an overwhelming 19-1, but Jordan Duke’s missile in the 55th minute was the lone one to reach the back of the net.

“Going to San Diego and back in the last 36 hours was a bit of a challenge for our girls, and it took us about 20 minutes to get going,” said head coach Tom Stone. “Jordan Duke worked her tail off all weekend, playing 90 minutes both games and tonight gets the game-winner. When your number six does all the grunt work and scores the winning goal, it’s a pretty good night for her. As a senior, I couldn’t be happier for her.”

Duke’s goal – her first since 2016 – was made possible by a hustling Brooke Denesik, who made a sliding play to cross the ball into the box and keep the play alive. The ball landed in the possession of Jayne Lydiatt, who, with her back toward the goal, saw Duke at the top of the box and set her up for the shot. It was Lydiatt’s second assist in as many games, as she picked up the first on Kirsten Davis’ game-winner at San Diego State on Friday.

“Brooke worked hard and got the cross off, and I saw that I was open and I had a lot of space,” said Lydiatt. “I was just looking for someone, and Duke made a great run and made my job super easy. I just laid it back to her and she finished.”

“Their defense sat back a lot, so it was kind of hard for our forwards to get some movement,” Duke said. “When I saw the top of the box was free and open, I went for it and called for it and it worked out perfectly.”

Though they were held scoreless in the opening half for the first time this season, the Red Raiders saw plenty of chances from many different players. Of the 17 Red Raiders that played out of net Sunday evening, 10 got at least one shot off, including five that took multiple chances at goal. Jade King led the field in shots (four) and shots on goal (two).

Texas Tech’s challenging non-conference schedule continues into week three when they head to Chestnut Hill, Mass., for a road contest with Boston College. They will play Saturday, Sept. 1, and it will be the only match they have scheduled for the weekend.

