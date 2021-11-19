      Weather Alert

Tech rises to No. 10 in Golfweek Coaches Poll

Nov 19, 2021 @ 2:18pm

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s golf team is at No. 10 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll which was released on Friday. The Red Raiders were at No. 11 in the previous rankings.

Tech has not played since finishing second at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament in October and will return to competition for the spring season in February. The team is set to play at the Amer Ari on Feb. 3-5 in Hawaii and then at The Prestige from Feb. 21-23 for their first two tournaments of the spring.

The program has advanced to 18 straight NCAA regionals and is coming off a trip to the NCAA Championship last season Arizona where they finished 11th overall.

