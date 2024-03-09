Tech secures first Big 12 series against BYU

PROVO, Utah – The Red Raiders picked up their first Big 12 series win of the season after routing BYU 15-0 in five innings on Friday.

Texas Tech (19-4, 2-0) racked up a season-high 17 hits just 24 hours after setting the previous high.

Maddy Wright improved to 6-1 on the season after an efficient complete game where she needed only 52 pitches through 5.0 innings. Wright also struck out four BYU (14-6, 0-2) batters and saw her ERA go to a team-high 1.42 on the season.

The Red Raiders, like yesterday, again had six hitters with multiple hits. Abbie Orrick, Kailey Wyckoff and Demi Elder all finished with three hits as Aubrey Barnhart, Raegan Jennings and Logan Halleman recorded two hits.

Orrick tied her career-high for RBIs with five after roping a double in the second inning to score two, then launching a two-run homer in the fourth before ripping another double in the same inning to push across a run.

Jennings and Elder finished with three RBIs each, a career-high for Jennings, while Barnhart added two RBIs.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

2nd inning –

Wyckoff and Elder led off the inning with back-to-back singles. The Cougars got the next two Red Raiders out before Abbie Orrick harnessed Tech’s two-out magic with a double into left-center field.

Logan Halleman followed her up with a walk and then was followed by an Aubrey Barnhart base-hit that allowed Orrick to touch home and give Tech an early 3-0 lead.

4th inning –

Elder got the party started again as she hit a double down the right-field line. Jennings followed her lead with a double of her own to score Elder and give Tech a 4-0 lead.

The Cougars were able to force an out, but Orrick struck again with a missile over the left-field wall to make it a 6-0 game.

Halleman got a base-hit and processed to steal second for the 11th time this year when Barnhart got another single that pushed the speedy freshman across.

Back-to-back walks drawn by Arriana Villa and Riley Love loaded the bases for Wyckoff who delivered with a single into center field.

Elder came back up and pushed a single into left-center field that scored Villa and Love and gave Tech a 10-0 lead.

Jennings hit her second double of the day which scored Wyckoff and Elder and then Orrick pushed across the final run of the inning with a double, giving Tech a 13-0 lead.

5th inning –

Elder reached on a fielder’s choice and Armijo drove in a run to put the finishing touches on a 15-0 victory.

UP NEXT: The Red Raiders will play the series finale tomorrow at 1 p.m. CT.

Release Provided By Jay Strader Texas Tech Athletics