Tech Softball Finishes 4-0 in Houston

Red Raiders take two more wins over Lamar and Houston Sunday to cap off a perfect weekend.

HOUSTON – Texas Tech softball wrapped up a 4-0 weekend at the University of Houston’s fall tournament with a pair of one-run victories on Sunday, defeating Lamar, 3-2, and Houston, 5-4, at Cougar Softball Stadium.

The Red Raiders also swept both opponents on Saturday, topping Lamar, 8-1, before blanking the Cougars, 7-0. Tech will return to Lubbock with a perfect 7-0 fall record and host the Red & Black Series this week as its final event of the fall season.

In a repeat of Saturday, Tech jumped out to a quick lead against Lamar as transfer Trenity Edwards hit a two-RBI double in the top of the first. After Lamar answered with two runs in the second inning, transfer Shelby Henderson put the Red Raiders on top for good with a solo home run in the third.

The pitching duo of Morgan Hornback and Missy Zoch helped the Red Raiders limit Lamar to six hits in the contest as Tech retired the final 12 Cardinal batters in order.

Against the Cougars, Tech trailed 3-0 after the first inning but used a five-run third inning to capture the win. An RBI single from Karli Hamilton made it 3-1, then with the bases loaded and two outs, Edwards launched a ball over the wall for a grand slam to give Tech a 5-3 lead.

Edwards, a Missouri transfer, also went yard in both games Saturday to finish the weekend 5-for-12 with three dingers, a double and eight RBI.

Freshman Erin Edmoundson and Zoch combined for a solid effort in the circle with Edmoundson taking the lead into the fifth before turning it over to Zoch, who ended a Cougar threat with a strikeout that left the bases loaded and preserved a 5-4 lead.

The Red Raiders close the fall with the three-day Red & Black Series this week at Rocky Johnson Field. The series runs Wednesday-Friday with first pitch times set for 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The games are open to the public and feature free admission.

