Tech takes down WVU in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Brooke Kanas tallied a career-high seven blocks as the Red Raiders recorded 13 to lead Texas Tech (16-10, 6-7) to a four-set victory against West Virginia (17-8, 6-7) Thursday night in Morgantown. The win moves Tech into a tie with the Mountaineers in the Big 12 standings.
Senior setter Alex Kirby moved into 10th place in program history in career assists with 2,346, passing Mary Loescher, posting 39 in the win. Kirby also added four kills and two aces. Kenna Sauer led the team with 16 kills, hitting .267 with two aces, nine digs and three blocks. Karrington Jones and Reagan Cooper added nine kills and five blocks each. KJ Adams led the team with 15 digs, her 23rd double-digit dig performance of the season.
The Red Raiders took the opening set of the match thanks to a 10-1 run after trailing 18-14. The Mountaineers went ahead first, opening a four-point lead at 9-5 before Tech tied the match at nine. An ace from Adams pulled Tech within one at 18-17 after trailing by three at the media break. The Red Raiders took the lead at 20-19, forcing the Mountaineers to take at timeout. A kill from Sauer gave the Red Raiders set point, on a 7-0 run. After WVU fought off three set points, a Mountaineer attack error gave the Red Raiders the win 25-22.
WVU tied the match, taking set two 25-18. The Mountaineers’ service game came alive in the second frame as they tallied four aces. The Red Raiders hit just .061 in the set while the Mountaineers recorded a .200 clip.
Tech claimed set three using an 8-0 run that go up by as many as 12 at 20-8. WVU did not go down easy, rallying to score nine of the next 11 points to bring the match within four points at 22-17. The Red Raiders were able to hold off the Mountaineer surge to win the set 25-20 and take a 2-1 lead in the match.
The Red Raiders trailed early in the fourth set, taking a timeout down 7-1. Tech fought back, rallying to tie the set at 11. WVU regained the lead, but Tech continued to stay within a couple of points before tallying three straight points to take its first lead of the set at 18-17. The Red Raiders used a 6-0 run to pull ahead 21-17. The Mountaineers answered with a four-point swing to tie the match at 23, before Tech’s first match point at 24-23. WVU tied the match again at 24, but a kill from Sauer and a West Virginia error gave Tech the win.
UP NEXT
The Red Raiders take on the Mountaineers on Friday at 5 p.m. CT for the final road match of the regular season.
Katie Moseley