Tech to Host Princeton in First Round of NCAA Tournament

Red Raiders back in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in seven years, will host for fifth time.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will return to the big dance for the sixth time in seven years this weekend, playing host to Ivy League champion Princeton under the lights at the John Walker Complex on Friday.

The Red Raiders (13-5-2, 5-3-1 Big 12) and Tigers (11-3-2, 5-1-1 Ivy League) will meet for the first time to kick off this year’s NCAA Tournament. It will be the fifth time Tech has hosted a first round matchup, and first time since 2015. The Red Raiders will get the chance to defend their perfect NCAA home record of 4-0, having never even allowed a goal at the Walker in an opening round game.

Texas Tech’s NCAA history dates back to 2012, when head coach Tom Stone’s team reached the tournament for the first time in program history. Since then, they have heard their names called each year with the exception of 2017. The Red Raiders have reached the second round in four of their five appearances, and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen once, in 2014, where they took a tie game with No. 2 Florida into the final ten minutes of play.

The Tigers will make their way to Lubbock by way of their second consecutive Ivy League title after beating Penn at home last weekend. In a matchup that is sure to feature strong defensive play, the Tigers and Red Raiders will enter the NCAA postseason tied for first in the nation in shutouts with 12.

First touch for Friday night’s home match is scheduled for 6 p.m.

—TECH—

Jeremy O’Brien