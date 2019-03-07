Teen Buys New Ride For His Friend

An Arkansas teen spent the last two years working a part-time job to save up enough money to buy a new set of wheels … but not for himself.

When he’s not in school, Tanner Wilson works at a local auto repair shop. While most kids his age are trying to save up for a car, Tanner saved his paychecks to buy his friend Brandon Qualls an electric wheelchair.

Brandon uses a wheelchair to get around school, but expressed having great difficulty because his hands and arms always tired and hurting.

Tanner, who has been friends with Brandon for several years, decided to do something to help, so he started saving.

Brandon had no idea that Tanner had a big surprise planned for him. Then one day last month, while in class, Brandon presented Tanner with a brand-new electric wheelchair.

Brandon said, “They came in and my face just blew up. I was just crying everywhere. I was like, ‘Wow. I can’t believe he did that for me.’”