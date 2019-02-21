Teen Delivers 400 Blankets To The Homeless

For the third winter in a row, high school senior Ruby Merritt of Pittsfield, Vermont, has raised money and purchased blankets for the homeless.

This year, her charity effort which she calls Blanket the Berkshires resulted in 400 wool blankets being delivered to different organizations in the community, including different homeless shelters and the Pittsfield Fire Department.

Each year, the campaign has gotten more successful, with more money raised and more blankets donated.

Ruby expects this trend to continue and will do everything in her power next winter to ensure it does.