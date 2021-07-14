      Weather Alert

Teen Raised More Than $38,000 By Cutting Off His 19-inch Afro

Jul 14, 2021 @ 9:41am

18-year-old Kieran Moïse had been growing his hair out for six years. Now, cutting it is helping out kids.  Kieran grew his Afro out to 19-inches, but organized a hair cutting event to raise money to help kids with cancer.  His event raised $20 thousand for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital while his accompanying online event raised even more!  Meanwhile, his hair was donated non-profit Children with Hair Loss, which makes wigs for young people experiencing hair loss due to medical conditions.   Kieran is currently training with the U.S. Air Force.

