Teeter, King Tally Goals in Opening Night Win

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech soccer sent fans home Friday night the same way they have sent them home for the past eight home openers: happy and with a win. Head coach Tom Stone watched as Tech outshot the New Mexico Lobos, 17-4, and put two of those shots in the back of the net.

“The way we started the game was awesome,” said Stone. “We came out knocking the ball around fast and I think we took New Mexico out of the plan that they had brought into this game.”

That quick start was led by Kirsten Davis, who created breakaway opportunities and fired off three quick shots within the first eight minutes. She forced Lobo keeper Emily Johnson to make a risky sliding save in a 1-on-1 chance just 2:40 into the match. Just as she did in last week’s exhibition at Denver, Davis showed her ability to outrun a whole defensive line to get herself in position for a goal-scoring opportunity.

“Kirsten was really good tonight, and it’s because of her mobility,” Stone said of the sophomore forward. “She’s one of the fittest kids on the team and she just never stops running. Once she gets by you a couple times, she’s in the defender’s heads a little bit. She didn’t score tonight, but she was clearly one of the most dangerous players on the field.”

The Red Raiders hogged the ball in the first half, continuing to get looks and rack up corner kick opportunities. Eventually, in the 31st minute, Tech struck for its opening score of the season. On a Red Raider attack, the ball bounced around near the top of the box before it was knocked out to Charlotte Teeter, who turned and fired it into the top-right corner of the net for the first official goal of her collegiate career. The freshman scored during an unofficial extra time period in last weekend’s exhibition at Denver.

“It was surreal,” Teeter said following the game. “[John] Walker Complex is such a great atmosphere, and it was crazy to be out here with everyone. We had so many shots, so it was fun to finally get one in.”

“She has really grabbed this opportunity,” Stone said. “She was highly-recruited, but she came in humble and she put in the work and she’s now scored two times in two games. We’re thrilled for her.”

After leading at the half, Tech tacked on another goal in the 58th minute. Fighting for a loose ball in the UNM box, Teeter drew a foul when she was knocked down and the Red Raiders were awarded a penalty kick. Jade King, who battled injury last year and only played in 12 games, lined up and buried it to push the Red Raider lead to 2-0. It was the fourth goal of her career.

“I’m so happy to be back and playing with my team again,” King said. “It’s been a long road, but I’m back with my team and I’m so excited for this season.”

“She came off the bench tonight, and when she did she made an impact,” Stone said. “She’s tough for defenses to handle and it’s fun to watch.”

Aside from the offense, credit for Tech’s fifth straight win over the Lobos has also got to go to the Red Raider defense, who kept the New Mexico to just two shots on goal and five corners. Cassie Boren logged all 90 of the game’s minutes on the defensive back line – something the senior is no stranger to in Stone’s lineup – and helped keep the UNM offense at bay.

The Red Raiders must quickly turn their focus to Sunday, when they will face off with No. 18 Pepperdine. Stone’s squad will get a chance to steal a game back from the Waves after losing to them in Malibu last fall. This time, the Red Raiders will take on the Waves in Lubbock. First touch is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19, and admission is free for all fans in honor of Fan Appreciation Weekend.

