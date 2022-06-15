TEGA Kids Superplex is Now Open

TEGA Kids Superplex is open for business in the Hub City. The company has been serving the Lubbock community for 25 years. With their new location, TEGA is kicking off the summer with children summer classes for sports such as gymnastics and swimming. TEGA Kids Superplex also offers Ninja Zone, a class that teaches kids values and techniques needed to take on challenges within life.
TEGA Kids Superplex is suitable for kids ages six months to eighteen years. The company offers camps, after school care, tumbling, birthday parties, and more. At TEGA, kids can swim, jump on trampolines, walk on balance beams, rope-swing into foam pits, learn in a classroom, and play outside on a safe, fenced playground. See TEGA’s website here for a list of their programs and find their new location at 12406 Indiana Avenue Suite #400.