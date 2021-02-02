      Weather Alert

Temecula Road to perform new single on 'The Bachelor'

Feb 2, 2021 @ 4:00pm

Warner Music Nashville Temecula Road is making its TV performance debut on The Bachelor next week. 

The trio of Emma and Maddie Salute and longtime friend Dawson Anderson will performance their new single “Everything I Love” for this season’s bachelor, Matt James, and one of the contestants vying for his heart. 

“Tune in to catch our performance of our new single ‘Everything I Love’ and see who gets a rose!” the group writes on Instagram, alongside a photo of the three holding bunches of roses. 

Temecula Road has shared teasers of “Everything I Love” on social media and will officially release the song on Friday. The episode of The Bachelor airs on February 8 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

