Ten Things Shania Twain Does To Stay Fit At 57

Shania Twain recently wowed fans with her bare photoshoot for her recent single “Waking Up Dreaming,” but one has to wonder what she does to keep in shape at the tender age of 57. For one, Twain wakes up early, between 6:30 and 7:00 am, every morning when she isn’t traveling. Twain starts with a smoothie of coconut water, avocado, and apple or blueberries and almonds. She gets her workout in with a round or two of tennis, snacks on more smoothies, and gets plenty of sleep. For a more leisurely workout, Shania opts for horseback riding. Twain works in greens, nuts, and non-processed foods daily.

What do you do every day to stay fit?