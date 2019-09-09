Tenille Townes is the big winner at the Canadian Country Music Awards

Columbia NashvilleNewcomer Tenille Townes emerged as the big winner at Sunday night’s Canadian Country Music Awards, taking home four trophies and sweeping every category in which she was nominated.

The Canadian Country Music Association named Tenille its Female Artist of the Year, and gave her its Single, Songwriter, and Video of the Year honors, all for her debut single, “Somebody’s Daughter.”

The tune from Tenille’s forthcoming sophomore album topped the chart in Canada, and broke into the top thirty in the U.S. as well.

“I woke up this morning and it appears as though last night did in fact happen in real life even though it feels like a hazy dream,” Tenille tweeted on Monday.

“So thankful to do the thing I love, surrounded by so many incredible people. Still looking for words, but my heart is so full of love & gratitude.”

On Saturday, the native of Grand Prairie, Alberta will host her tenth Big Hearts for Big Kids benefit show. So far, Tenille’s raised more than $1.5 million for The Sunrise House youth shelter in her hometown.

On September 25, Tenille heads out on the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour with Miranda Lambert.

