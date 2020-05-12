      Breaking News
Terrifying Robot Dog Will Now Yell At You About Social Distancing

There’s a new sheriff in town to make sure people are social distancing.

Watch out for the terrifying Boston Dynamics robot dogs!

According to Strait Times, the dogs have been deployed to a Singapore park for a two-week trial.

The goal of the dog patrol is to broadcast a message about the importance of social distancing.

The headless, mechanical dogs are also equipped with cameras to estimate the number of people in the park, but it will not track or identify individuals.

No word yet on if and when the four-legged machines will unleash in American parks.

What are your thoughts on robotic dogs enforcing social distancing

