Texas is Opening Back Up

The State of Texas is getting ready to open back up safely!
The City of Lubbock will announce updates and the recommendations from the Lubbock Economic Recovery Taskforce this evening.
Here are some of the proposed recommendations:
Proposed Lubbock Safe Guidelines:
6-foot social distancing should be followed.
ALL At-risk persons should stay at home.
Childcare providers asked to have pickup and drop-off outside, and asked to serve no shared meals.
Cleaning every 30 minutes.
Employees should be trained on cleaning and disinfecting procedures.
Employees and volunteers should use hand sanitizer or wash hands between customers.
Employees should be tested for temperature and asked about symptoms before each shift.
Employees of non-essential medical places strongly encouraged to wear face masks and gloves.
Event centers (like theaters) should close playgrounds or other common areas.
Face masks should be worn by customers and might be required by employees to the extent it does not violate the governor’s executive order.
Food courts and other social gathering places in malls to remain closed.
Hand sanitizer stations should be at the entrance of every business.
Houses of worship, if possible do outside or drive-up services, alternate rows if indoors, no childcare unless certain requirements met, staff to sanitize between services.
No passing of a collection plate, and sacraments without common touch items.
In shopping malls, children under 18 should be accompanied by an adult
LERT will ask big box retailers to limit occupancy (no more than 25 percent). Governor’s order prohibits any mandate.
LERT will ask restaurants to have all employees wear masks, tables sanitized between customers
Non-essential medical places, asking patients to wait in their vehicle until called to the exam room for the doctor
Outdoor gatherings are asked to maintain social distancing and face coverings. Any food and drinks kept in designated areas, tables and chairs are to be cleaned within two hours after the event ends.
Outdoor flea markets will follow restaurant rules for food, and the additional outdoor event rules as well.
Restaurants asked to limit 6 or less per table. Reservations strongly encouraged to discourage customers standing in line, menu items only NO buffets.
Signs and marking should be placed to help with spacing (required as long as it does not violate governor’s order)
Touchless payment should be encouraged
Warehouse and distribution centers should clean touch points every two hours
City Council Agenda:
Note: on occasion the City Council may consider agenda items out of order.
Pursuant to the Executive Order of Governor Abbott, notice is hereby given that the City Council will meet via video conference and teleconference.
2:00 p.m. – City Council convenes in Work Session.
1. City Council convenes in Work Session regarding items for presentation and discussion on such issues that may require more in-depth consideration by the City Council, than Regular Agenda items. No action will be taken by the City Council in Work Session.
1. 1. Citizen Comments – Any citizen wishing to address the City Council, regarding 1.2 or 1.3 as posted on the City Council Agenda, may submit a citizen comment by email at citizencomments@mylubbock.us, no later than 12:00 p.m. on April 28, 2020. Submitted comments must include name and address. Each comment will be read aloud for a period of time not to exceed three minutes pursuant to City Council Rules. Citizen Comments is an opportunity for citizens to make comments and express a position on agenda items.
1. 2. Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force Recommendations and Discussion
1. 3. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update and Discussion including, but not limited to, Financial Impact, Response, and Operational Adjustments and Impacts
At the completion of the Work Session, the City Council recesses into Executive Session.
2. Executive Session
2. 1. Hold an executive session in accordance with Texas Government Code, Section 551.071, with legal counsel for advice about pending or contemplated litigation or settlement agreement and on matters in which the duty of the attorney under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct conflicts with Chapter 551.
2. 1. 1. Emergency Management, Declarations and Executive Orders
2. 1. 2. City Council Policy and Procedure for Boards, Commissions and Committees
2. 1. 3. Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Turnback Program
2. 2. Hold an executive session in accordance with the Texas Government Code, Section 551.072, to deliberate the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.
2. 2. 1. Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Turnback Program
Adjourn from Executive Session
5:00 p.m. – City Council reconvenes in Regular Session.
3. Ceremonial Items
3. 1. Invocation
3. 2. Pledges of Allegiance
Call to Order
4. Citizen Comments – Any citizen wishing to address the City Council, regarding any matter posted on the City Council Agenda, may submit a citizen comment by email at citizencomments@mylubbock.us, no later than 3:00 p.m. on April 28, 2020. Submitted comments must include name and address. Each comment will be read aloud for a period of time not to exceed three minutes pursuant to City Council Rules. Citizen Comments is an opportunity for citizens to make comments and express a position on agenda items.
5. Minutes
5. 1. March 24, 2020 Regular City Council Meeting
April 3, 2020 Special City Council Meeting – COVID-19
6. Consent Agenda – Items considered to be routine and enacted by one motion without separate discussion. If the City Council desires to discuss an item, the item is removed from the Consent Agenda and considered separately.
6. 1. Budget Amendment Ordinance 1st Reading – Finance: Consider Budget Ordinance Amendment 20, amending the FY 2019-20 Budget for municipal purposes respecting the Grant Fund to accept and appropriate funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Relief Allocation Grant; providing for filing; and providing for a savings clause.
6. 2. Budget Amendment Ordinance 1st Reading – Finance: Consider Budget Ordinance Amendment 21, amending the FY 2019-20 Budget for municipal purposes respecting the Capital Fund to establish Capital Improvement Project 8653 – Traffic Signal at 4th Street and Knoxville Avenue and appropriate funding; providing for filing; and providing for a savings clause.
6. 3. Budget Amendment Ordinance 1st Reading – Finance: Consider Budget Ordinance Amendment 22, amending the FY 2019-20 Budget for municipal purposes respecting the Capital Fund to amend Capital Improvement Project 92510 – Upland Avenue, 66th Street to 82nd Street and establish Capital Improvement Project 92670 – 114th Street, Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue Design and appropriate funding; providing for filing; and providing for a savings clause.
6. 4. Resolution – Right-of-Way: Consider a resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Street Use License to Michael A. Brookes (Proflow Plumbing, Inc.), located at 1601 Erskine Street, Lubbock County, Texas.
6. 5. Resolution – Right-of-Way: Consider a resolution authorizing the Mayor to accept a Street Dedication Deed located in Section 1, Block JS, and in Section 22, Block A, Lubbock County, Texas.
6. 6. Resolution – Right-of-Way: Consider a resolution authorizing the Mayor to accept a Street Dedication Deed located in Section 22, Block A, Lubbock County, Texas.
6. 7. Ordinance 2nd Reading – Stormwater Compliance: Consider Ordinance No. 2020-O0056, amending Chapter 22 “Utilities’, Article 22.11 “Stormwater Regulations”, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Lubbock, Texas, in order to comply with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit regulations.
6. 8. Resolution – Public Works Streets: Consider a resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 1 to Contract 14517, with Pavement Restoration, Inc., for construction services for an asphalt rejuvenation program.
6. 9. Resolution – Public Health Services: Consider a resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 4 to Contract No. 537-18-0127-00001, the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Cooperative Agreement, and any associated documents, with the State of Texas acting by and through its Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
6. 10. Resolution – Public Health Services: Consider a resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 2 to Contract No. HHS000109800001, for the Immunization/Locals (Imm/Locals) Grant Program, and any associated documents, by and between the City of Lubbock and the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS).
6. 11. Resolution – Aviation: Consider a resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute Contract 15246, with CKS Runway, for the Removal and Re-Paint Concrete Airfield Pavements at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.
6. 12. Resolution – Civic Centers: Consider a resolution approving Civic Lubbock, Inc. (CLI) Board of Directors recommendation to allow previously awarded recipients of the 2019 Cultural Arts Grant Program (CAGP), using Hotel Occupancy Tax funds allocated for Fiscal Year 2018-19, to retain the first grant payment of 60% when events/programs are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
6. 13. Resolution – Police: Consider a resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains, for coordination of joint investigations involving child abuse.
7. Regular Session
7. 1. Declaration – Issuance of Mayoral Declaration of Disaster updating conditions and addressing recommendations of the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force.
7. 2. Resolution – City Council: Consider a resolution continuing and affirming the Mayor’s Declarations of Disaster regarding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) epidemic.
