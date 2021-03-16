      Weather Alert

Texas Rangers Dedicate Field To Country Legend Charley Pride

Mar 16, 2021 @ 6:58am

The Texas Rangers have dedicated a baseball field to one of their most famous fans country music legend Charley Pride. The team unveiled the newly-name ‘Charley Pride Field’ at its spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona. Before he broke barriers as the first black country music star, Pride was a baseball player who pitched in the minors and Negro Leagues in the 1950’s.  In 2010, he was part of the ownership group that bought the Rangers. Pride died last December at the age of 86 from complications due to COVID-19.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Luke Combs, FGL part of Amazon Music's artist merchandise feature
Run for Texas Governor Now ‘A Real Consideration,’ For Matthew McConaughey
Maren Morris performing with John Mayer at the Grammy Awards
Niko Moon maps out trips and tattoos to mark his first #1 as an artist
Adam Levine says he and Blake Shelton “talk all the time”
Recent JMM Podcasts