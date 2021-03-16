Texas Rangers Dedicate Field To Country Legend Charley Pride
The Texas Rangers have dedicated a baseball field to one of their most famous fans country music legend Charley Pride. The team unveiled the newly-name ‘Charley Pride Field’ at its spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona. Before he broke barriers as the first black country music star, Pride was a baseball player who pitched in the minors and Negro Leagues in the 1950’s. In 2010, he was part of the ownership group that bought the Rangers. Pride died last December at the age of 86 from complications due to COVID-19.