Texas Tech 41, Iowa State 38

• Today’s weather at kickoff: 67 degrees, 10-20 winds and sunny.
• Iowa State won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Texas Tech started the game with the ball. Iowa State started the second half with the ball.
• Today’s game was televised by ESPN2. It’s the second game on ESPN2 this season. Nine of Tech’s 10 games this season have been on the ESPN family of networks.
• Today’s game marked the 20th all-time meeting between Texas Tech and Iowa State, and the 18th meeting as Big 12 foes.
• Texas Tech wore black helmets, red jerseys and black pants against Iowa State.
• Today’s game captains were Josh Burger, Patrick Curley and Jaylon Hutchings.
• As part of Texas Tech’s pregame entrance, Krishon Merriweather carried the U.S. flag and Jett Whitfield ran out with the state of Texas flag.
• Today’s attendance: 47,158.
Starters – (Offense) – (LT) T.J. Storment, (LG) Weston Wright, (C) Dawson Deaton, (RG) Josh Burger (RT) Caleb Rogers, (QB) Donovan Smith, (RB) Tahj Brooks, (TE) Travis Koontz, (WR) Myles Price, (WR) Kaylon Geiger Sr., (WR) Erik Ezukanma; (Defense) – (DE) Tyree Wilson, (N) Jaylon Hutchings, (T) Devin Drew (LB) Colin Schooler, (LB) Riko Jeffers, (LB) Krishon Merriweather, (SPUR) Reggie Pearson Jr., (CB) Rayshad Williams, (S) Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, (S) Eric Monroe. (CB) DaMarcus Fields
TEXAS TECH’S WIN…
• Gives Texas Tech a 6-4 overall record in 2021.
• Gives Texas Tech a 12-8 all-time record against Iowa State.
• Gives Texas Tech a 10-8 all-time record against Iowa State in Big 12 games.
• Gives Texas Tech a 9-3 all-time record against Iowa State in games at Jones AT&T Stadium.
• Gives Texas Tech a 12-6 all-time record against unranked Iowa State teams.
• Gives Texas Tech its first win against Iowa State since 2015 (W, 66-31 at Jones AT&T Stadium).
TEXAS TECH’S TEAM NOTES
• Texas Tech secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017 with its win on Saturday. If selected for a bowl, it would be the 39th all-time bowl appearance for the Red Raiders, which only trails Texas and Oklahoma for most appearances among Big 12 programs.
• Interim head coach Sonny Cumbie recorded his first career victory as a head coach on Saturday.
• Texas Tech held its opponent under 100 yards rushing for the seventh time this season. It’s the most times in a single season dating back to 2000
– Tech entered the game as one of seven schools nationally to own six or more such games.
• Entering the game with the second-most 40-yard or better explosive plays in the FBS with 20, the Red Raiders’ added their 21st of the season when Tahj Brooks burst for a 51-yard rush.
• Texas Tech improves its record to 18-13 during the Big 12 era (since 1996) in games following an open week.
• Saturday’s win marks the first Big 12 win at home this season, moving the Red Raiders to 1-2 in those games. Texas Tech is 2-2 in road contest in 2021.
• Texas Tech started with a game-opening touchdown drive for the third time in the last four games.
• Texas Tech recorded its eighth and ninth interceptions as a team this season. Seven different Red Raiders accounted for the nine INTs with Schooler snagging his first of the year.
• Texas Tech registered 326 total first-half yards vs. Iowa State and scored on five of six possessions.
• Myles Price recorded the sixth 100-yard receiving game by a Red Raider this season. Erik Ezukanma (3), Kaylon Geiger (2), Price (1).
• Texas Tech, riding a consecutive-game scoring streak dating back to the 1997 season, posted game No. 301 of that streak against Iowa State. The streak ranks eighth nationally and is the third-longest active streak in the Big 12 behind TCU and Oklahoma.
NOTING THE RED RAIDERS
• Redshirt freshman Donovan Smith made his first career start.
– Smith is the seventh freshman to make a start at quarterback for Texas Tech in the Big 12 era.
– Kliff Kingsbury (1999), Seth Doege (2009), Baker Mayfield (2013), Davis Webb (2013), Patrick Mahomes II (2014), Alan Bowman (2018).
– Of the freshmen QBs who have made first career start during Big 12 era, Smith is the fifth freshman QB to start against a league foe, joining Kliff Kingsbury (1999 vs. Oklahoma – W),
Seth Doege (2009 vs. Kansas, win), Davis Webb (2013 vs. Iowa State, win) and Patrick Mahomes II (2014 vs. Texas, loss). Mahomes was injured early in that 2014 game versus Texas.
– recorded a career-best 322 passing – second-most passing yards by a freshman, making his first career start, in the Big 12 era.
– Smith is only second to Webb’s 415 yards and three touchdowns- also against Iowa State in 2013.
– recorded a career-best 50 rushing yards to amass 372 yards of total offense.
• Jonathan Garibay, a Lou Groza Award semifinalist, extended his streak of made field goals to 12 on Saturday with two made field goals (45, 62).
– connected on his second game-winning kick (under 1:00) this season and the third of his career.
– kicked a career-long 62-yard field to win the game.
– it marks the longest made field goal in the FBS in 2021
– it marks the longest made field goal in Texas Tech program history and tied the second-longest in Big 12 history. It was the longest ever by a Big 12 kicker in a conference matchup.
– He needs to make his next field goal to match the Texas Tech record for consecutive successful attempts that was set by Clayton Hatfield (13) during the 2018 season.
• Today was Jaylon Hutchings’ 30th-consecutive start, a team-best. Hutchings has played in 34 career games.
• Tahj Brooks found the endzone for the first time since Sept. 18 against FIU – his fifth touchdown of the season after scoring a pair in the first two games.
• Myles Price topped 100 yards receiving for the first time in his career, finishing with 175 yards, just four yards off the single game season-high set by Erik Ezukanma against Houston (179). He caught his second touchdown of the season, his first TD reception since Sept. 25 at Texas.
• Erik Ezukanma
– posted two touchdown receptions in a single game for the second time in his career.
– found the end zone for the fourth-straight game, having picked up his first two career rushing scores over back-to-back weeks at Kansas and at home versus Kansas State, Ezukanma has logged back-to-back games with touchdown receptions (at Oklahoma, vs. Iowa State).
• Eric Monroe, who tied for the team-lead in tackles with seven on Saturday, owns 26 tackles over the last three games He’s posted the team-high in tackles over the last three games, starting 11 against K-State and eight more against Oklahoma.
• Posting 1.0 TFL on Saturday, Colin Schooler entered the FBS all-time top 25 in career tackles for loss, who is playing his fifth season overall and second as a Red Raider, as he is now tied T-24th with Cincinnati’s Antwan Peek (2000-02) and Michigan’s Brandon Graham (2006-09)
• Colin Schooler recorded his fifth career interception. His first as a Red Raider.
• Dadrion Taylor-Demerson recorded his team-best third interception.
• SaRodorick Thompson continues to climb the all-time Red Raider leaderboard in rushing touchdowns. Moving to No. 6 all-time on the list with 32 scores, tied with Bobby Cavazos (1951-53). Shannan Woods (2005-08) is No. 5 with 33 while Ricky Williams (1997-01) is No. 4 with 36.
– Thompson is up to nine rushing touchdowns in 2021 (despite missing the first two games of the season to injury). He only trails his 2019 (12) total by three.
Release courtesy of Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics
