Texas Tech accepts invitation to AutoZone Liberty Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has formally accepted its 39th bowl invitation in school history as the Red Raiders will face Mississippi State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff from historic Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium is slated for 5:45 p.m. CT with television coverage provided nationally on ESPN.
“Texas Tech is honored to accept an invitation to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We are excited for our first trip to the great city of Memphis and to showcase this football program in one of the nation’s most storied bowl games. The Red Raider Nation looks forward to this tremendous experience.”
This will be the first-ever appearance in the Liberty Bowl for the Red Raiders, who are returning to postseason play for the first time since 2017. It will be the 39th all-time bowl appearance in school history, which places Tech in a tie for 21st nationally among FBS programs and tied for third among Big 12 programs.
“We are excited for the opportunity to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl,” interim head coach Sonny Cumbie said. “Our goal the past several weeks was to get this program back to where it belonged – a bowl game. I know everyone in this program agrees that we are excited for the challenge against a talented Mississippi State team.”
The matchup against Mississippi State will place Cumbie against his former head coach in Mike Leach, who amassed 84 wins during his 10 seasons leading the Red Raiders from 2000-09. Leach is currently in his second season at Mississippi State as the Bulldogs wrapped the regular season at 7-5 overall and 4-4 in Southeastern Conference play.
The Red Raiders will head to the Liberty Bowl at 6-6 overall after defeating Iowa State on Nov. 13 to reach bowl eligibility. Cumbie, who was named the next head coach at Louisiana Tech this past week, will return to his alma mater starting Dec. 13 to lead the Red Raiders through bowl preparations.
“We’re excited to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders and their great fans for the first time in our 63-year history,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is college football’s seventh-oldest bowl game, with a great history, legacy and tradition that will now include Texas Tech. We look forward to welcoming the Red Raiders for a great match-up against Mississippi State for what will be one of the country’s most exciting and compelling games.”
Red Raider fans are encouraged to purchase AutoZone Liberty Bowl tickets through the Texas Tech Ticket Office, so the university receives credit towards its bowl allotment. Below is additional ticket information for Red Raider fans and students looking to make the trip to Memphis:
The exclusive period for Red Raider Club Members and football season ticket holders to request bowl tickets has been extended to 5 p.m. this Monday (Dec. 6). Requests will be accepted online at TexasTech.com or by calling the Texas Tech Athletic Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday).
When requesting bowl tickets, a credit card (Master Card, Visa, American Express or Discover) is required. Notification of accepted or denied ticket requests will be sent via email on Tuesday evening (Dec. 7). Donors and season ticket holders receiving tickets will have their credit cards charged on or about Tuesday evening (Dec. 7). All donors and season ticket holders who receive tickets will be seated first based on their donor level and then priority points within giving levels. No refunds or exchanges will be granted once a request is filled.
Donors and football season ticket holders who do not take advantage of the exclusive request period may order their bowl tickets, subject to availability, during the potential public sale of bowl tickets beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning (Dec. 8). It is important to note the public sale of bowl tickets is not guaranteed and will only occur if bowl tickets remain after all donor and football season ticket holder requests made during the exclusive request period are filled.
There is no donor priority when ordering during the public sale as tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through the Texas Tech Ticket Office, so the university receives credit towards its allotment. It is anticipated all tickets for the bowl game will be digital/mobile tickets. Further instructions on how to manage bowl tickets will be sent out prior to tickets being delivered.
Texas Tech student seats will go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning (Dec. 8). Additional on-sale information will be emailed to students prior to the on-sale date. All students will be required to purchase their tickets in person at the Texas Tech Ticket Office located on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium.
A valid Texas Tech student ID will be required to purchase tickets. Students will be allowed an order limit of two (2) tickets per ID, per person. It is anticipated all tickets for the bowl game will be digital/mobile tickets. Further instructions on how to manage bowl tickets will be sent out prior to tickets being delivered.