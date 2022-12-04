Texas Tech accepts invitation to TaxAct Texas Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech formally accepted its 40th bowl invitation in school history Sunday as the Red Raiders will face Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 from NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. with television coverage provided nationally on ESPN. “Texas Tech is honored to accept an invitation to play in the TaxAct Texas Bowl,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We cannot wait to showcase our football program in one of the largest alumni bases of Red Raiders in the state of Texas. We look forward to painting the city of Houston and NRG Stadium scarlet and black for an exciting matchup with Ole Miss.” Texas Tech will return to the Texas Bowl for the fifth time in program history, which ranks second all-time in program history for bowl destinations. It will be Texas Tech’s first trip to the Texas Bowl since 2015 as the Red Raiders are 2-2 all-time in the bowl with wins over Navy in 2003 and Minnesota in 2012. “On behalf of our entire program, we are excited for the opportunity to play in one of the premier bowl games this state has to offer in the TaxAct Texas Bowl,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “Wherever the Red Raiders go, so does the most passionate fan base in all of college football. We can’t wait to see a sea of Red Raiders take over NRG Stadium as we face a talented Ole Miss team.” The bowl will be a rematch of the 2018 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium where Ole Miss opened the season with a 47-27 victory over the Red Raiders. This will be the seventh all-time meeting between Texas Tech and the Rebels and the fourth in a bowl game as the two schools also faced each other at the Cotton Bowl in 2008 and two Independence Bowls in 1998 and 1986. “We are excited to announce the 2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl between the Ole Miss Rebels and Texas Tech Red Raiders, two great institutions from the SEC and Big 12, respectively,” said TaxAct Texas Bowl Executive Director David Fletcher. “The Bowl is one of the largest annual events in our community and we’re thrilled to welcome Ole Miss and Texas Tech back to Houston. We look forward to hosting these teams and their fan bases for a festive bowl week of Texas-themed events that will culminate in a primetime showdown at NRG Stadium on Dec. 28.” Red Raider fans are encouraged to purchase TaxAct Texas Bowl tickets through the Texas Tech Ticket Office, so the university receives credit towards its bowl allotment. Below is additional ticket information for Red Raider fans and students looking to make the trip to Houston. Bowl Ticket Requests for Donors and Football Season Ticket Holders The exclusive period for Red Raider Club members and football season ticket holders to request bowl tickets has been extended to 5 p.m. this Monday (Dec. 5). Requests will be accepted online at TexasTech.com or by calling the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH during normal business hours (M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.). When requesting bowl tickets, a credit card (Master Card, Visa, American Express or Discover) is required. Notification of accepted or denied ticket requests will be sent via email Tuesday evening. Patrons receiving tickets will have credit cards charged on or about Tuesday (Dec. 6). All donors and season ticket holders who receive tickets will be seated based on their Red Raider Club priority points. No refunds or exchanges will be granted once a request is filled . Red Raider Club members and football season ticket holders who do not take advantage of the exclusive request period may order their bowl tickets, subject to availability, during the potential public sale of bowl tickets beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 7). It is important to note the public sale of bowl tickets is not guaranteed and will only occur if bowl tickets remain after all donor and football season ticket holder requests made during the exclusive request period are filled. There is no donor priority when ordering during the public sale as tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through the Texas Tech Ticket Office, so the university receives credit towards its allotment. All tickets for the bowl game will be digital/mobile tickets. Further instructions on how to manage bowl tickets will be sent out prior to tickets being delivered. Bowl Ticket Allocation for Donors and Football Season Ticket Holders As stated above, donors to Texas Tech Athletics and season ticket holders must request bowl game tickets by 5 p.m. Monday (Dec. 5) to receive priority consideration. There are no limits on how many tickets can be requested during the donor/season ticket holder priority period, however, the maximum number of tickets assigned based on membership level and Red Raider Club Priority Points are as follows: $50,000 and Up: 20 tickets

$10,000 – $49,999: 12 tickets

$5,000 – $9,999: 8 tickets

$500 – $4,999: 4 tickets

$25 – $499, Season Ticket Holders, & Young Alumni: 2 tickets The athletics department reserves the right to implement ticket limits if necessary to serve as many donors and season ticket holders as possible. All patrons who receive tickets will be seated first based on their Red Raider Club priority points. Notification of accepted or denied ticket requests will be sent via email the evening of Dec. 6. Patrons receiving tickets will have credit cards charged on or about Dec. 6. Please note that all bowl tickets will be digital/mobile tickets. Further instructions on how fans will receive and manage their mobile tickets will be sent out prior to tickets being delivered TaxAct Texas Bowl Dec. 28, 2022 at 8 p.m. CT

Houston, Texas (NRG Stadium)

Ticket Pricing: $123.75 STUDENT BOWL TICKETS Texas Tech student seats will go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 7). Additional on-sale information will be emailed out to students prior to the on-sale date. All students will be required to purchase their tickets in person at the Athletic Ticket Office. A valid Texas Tech student ID will be required to purchase tickets. Students will be allowed an order limit of two (2) tickets per ID, per person. All bowl game tickets for the bowl game will be digital/mobile tickets. Further instructions on how to manage bowl tickets will be sent out prior to tickets being delivered. –TECH–