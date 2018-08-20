Texas Tech Adds Bonney to Football Program For 2018 Season

University of Texas transfer John Bonney will join the Red Raiders for the upcoming 2018 season

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Tuesday afternoon the signing of transfer defensive back John Bonney.

Bonney arrives in Lubbock after playing in 37 career games with 15 starts at the University of Texas. He will have one season of eligibility remaining and will be eligible to play immediately, beginning with the Sept. 1 season opener versus Ole Miss in his hometown of Houston.

“We’re excited to add a veteran defensive back with the experience John has,” Kingsbury said. “We will begin to get him acclimated with our team this week. John will be a great addition to this program.”

Bonney has played in every game for Texas the past three seasons, compiling 87 career tackles (66 solo) to go along with an interception, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and 14 pass breakups during that span. He added three tackles for a loss (1.5 sacks) from his spot in the secondary.

Bonney started at cornerback in each of the last three meetings between the Red Raiders and Longhorns. He recorded a career-high nine tackles against Tech as a redshirt freshman in 2015.

“I will forever be grateful to the University of Texas for allowing me to earn my degree and compete as a student-athlete,” Bonney said. “With that said, I’m excited to join the Texas Tech football program. I can’t thank Coach Kingsbury and his staff enough for providing me the opportunity to join this program, and I look forward to my first game as a Red Raider.”

