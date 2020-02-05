      Weather Alert

Texas Tech Adds to 2020 Signing Class With Philip Blidi

Feb 5, 2020 @ 11:56am

Top prospect in the state of New Mexico signed with the Red Raiders on Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells added to his 2020 signing class Wednesday as Portales High School (N.M.) defensive lineman Philip Blidi put his name to paper with the Red Raiders.

Blidi, who hails from roughly 100 miles from Texas Tech’s campus, becomes the 16th high school prospect to ink with the Red Raiders this cycle and the 20th recruit overall as Wells and his staff previously committed a large class during the early signing period in December.

“We are excited to add to this class with Philip,” Wells said. “Our goal will always be to keep the top players in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico here at Texas Tech, and Philip definitely fits that description. He joins a talented class that we will continue to build over the upcoming months.”

Blidi, the top high school prospect in the state of New Mexico according to 247Sports, helped lead Portales to the Class 4A state title this past season after totaling more than 80 tackles from his defensive end position. He garnered first team All-State honors following both his junior and senior seasons and was named the state’s top defensive lineman by Rivals this past season.

“Philip is a talented defensive lineman who played on both sides of the ball for one of the top high school programs in the state of New Mexico,” Wells said. “We look forward to getting Philip to campus this summer to work with our strength staff and Coach Randolph. He will be a great addition to our defense.”

Below is a full bio for Blidi as well as an updated listing of Texas Tech’s entire 2020 signing class.

PHILIP BLIDI

Signed National Letter of Intent … attended Portales High School in Portales, N.M. … attended high school roughly 100 miles from the Texas Tech campus in the eastern part of New Mexico … grew up in Trenton, N.J. before moving to Portales in junior high … will become the first football athlete from Portales to play for a FBS program since 2000 … ranked as the top prospect at any position in the state of New Mexico by 247Sports … helped lead Portales to a 12-1 overall record and the Class 4A state title as a senior … first team All-State honoree as a defensive end as both a junior and senior … recognized as the Defensive Lineman of the Year for the state of New Mexico as a senior by NMPreps and Rivals … actually played both sides of the ball throughout his prep career as a starter on the offensive line as well … totaled more than 80 tackles  despite often facing double teams throughout his senior season … posted 90 tackles, including 14.0 that went for a loss, as a junior in 2018 … recorded four sacks and a forced fumble that season as well … part of the Portales team that also won the state title his freshman season in 2016 … also a member of the Portales basketball and track and field programs … placed third in the Class 4A shot put as a junior … three-star prospect by the likes of ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … listed as the No. 14 strong-side defensive end in the country by 247Sports … ranked among the top 400 prospects in the country by 247Sports … CHOSE TEXAS TECH OVER: Kansas, Utah, UCLA, New Mexico, New Mexico State, SMU, Tulsa and UTEP.

2020 TEXAS TECH SIGNING CLASS

Name                                        POS       CL         HT        WT                                               Hometown (Previous School)

Philip Blidi                                 DL         FR        6-4       260                                                Portales, N.M. (Portales H.S.)

Tahj Brooks                              RB         FR       5-11      215                                                     Manor, Texas (Manor H.S.)

Ethan Carde^                           OL         SO        6-8       325                                                 Valrico, Fla. (Coffeyville C.C.)

Jonathan Davis                       DB         FR        6-1       170                                      Dallas, Texas (South Oak Cliff H.S.)

Devin Drew^                            DL         JR         6-3       260                                Kansas City, Mo. (Iowa Western C.C.)

Nate Floyd                                DB         FR        6-0       175            College Station, Texas (A&M Consolidated H.S.)

Loic Fouonji                             WR        FR        6-4       180                                      Midland, Texas (Midland Lee H.S.)

Ryan Frank                               DB         FR        6-4       185                               Magnolia, Texas (Magnolia West H.S.)

John Holcomb                         TE         FR        6-5       215                                    Wellington, Texas (Wellington H.S.)

Derrick Lewis II                        LB         FR        6-1       215                                Schertz, Texas (Samuel Clemens H.S.)

Krishon Merriweather          LB          JR         6-0       230                                     Hazelwood, Mo. (Garden City C.C.)

Kobee Minor                           DB         FR       5-11      160                                   Lake Dallas, Texas (Lake Dallas H.S.)

Larry Moore                             OL         FR        6-5       285                Missouri City, Texas (Fort Bend Marshall H.S.)

L.B. Moore                              OLB        FR        6-3       215                                               Amarillo, Texas (Tascosa H.S.)

Ja’Lynn Polk^                          WR        FR        6-2       185                                                       Lufkin, Texas (Lufkin H.S.)

Myles Price                              WR        FR        5-9       170                                   The Colony, Texas (The Colony H.S.)

Brandon Bouyer-Randle^    LB        JR*        6-2       235                                  Battle Creek, Mich. (Michigan State)

Caleb Rogers                            OL         FR        6-5       275                                      Mansfield, Texas (Lake Ridge H.S.)

Donovan Smith                       QB         FR        6-3       190                                             Las Vegas, Nev. (Frenship H.S.)

J.J. Sparkman                          WR        FR        6-4       190                                          Longview, Texas (Pine Tree H.S.)

^ indicates January enrollees

* pending NCAA medical waiver

Matt Dowdy

