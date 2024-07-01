Texas Tech, adidas Officially Launch 10-Year Footwear, Apparel Partnership

ADIDAS, TEXAS TECH OFFICIALLY LAUNCH 10-YEAR FOOTWEAR, APPAREL PARTNERSHIP

Collaboration comes as part of adidas’ evolving work

with brand partner and Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes

adidas and Texas Tech University today announced that adidas will become the official footwear, uniform, apparel and accessory partner of the Texas Tech Red Raiders effective July 1, 2024.

Starting today, fans can begin purchasing select licensed Texas Tech apparel at adidas.com/texas_tech, local retailers and online retail partners. Notably, adidas and Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes are today releasing co-branded apparel featuring Mahomes’ signature Gladiator logo, marking the first time an adidas athlete partner’s logo has been featured on official collegiate apparel.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for Texas Tech and I’m proud to have helped bring Red Raider Nation into the three-stripe fam,” said Patrick Mahomes. “Today is just the beginning of an incredible partnership with adidas, so stay tuned for more to come this fall that we’re excited to be working on together!”

New details about uniforms and apparel — and celebratory events across Texas Tech’s campus in Lubbock — will be unveiled in the coming months as adidas and Texas Tech continue to expand and fortify their partnership.

“This is a monumental day as we align the power of Texas Tech Athletics with a global brand like adidas and a generational athlete like Patrick Mahomes, a proud Texas Tech alum,” said Kirby Hocutt, Director of Athletics at Texas Tech University. “We are excited to begin a special 10-year partnership with a brand that shares Texas Tech’s expectations of success and competition. This collaboration will elevate the Texas Tech brand nationally, providing our student-athletes with the best apparel and equipment. As a new era of the Big 12 begins, this partnership is essential for Texas Tech Athletics to compete at the highest levels.”

adidas’ partnership with Texas Tech marks another chapter in adidas’ ongoing investment in college athletics, empowered by the belief that sport has the power to change lives. All eligible student-athletes at Texas Tech will have the opportunity to join the brand’s historic NIL Ambassador Network, which gives all student-athletes at adidas-partnered Division 1 schools the chance to benefit from their Name, Image and Likeness.

Since its inception, over 12,000 student-athletes nationwide across a variety of sports have participated in the network, earning a percentage of the sales they drive for key products and campaigns.

Collection items from the initial adidas x Texas Tech apparel drop are available today exclusively at adidas.com/texas_tech.

About adidas:

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 22.5 billion in 2022.

About Texas Tech Athletics:

The Texas Tech athletics department boasts 17 intercollegiate programs and more than 400 student-athletes as a member of the Big 12 Conference. Located in Lubbock, Texas, with an enrollment of more than 40,000 students, Texas Tech is considered one of the nation’s premier athletics programs with a rabid fan base to match. Texas Tech ranks among the all-time leaders in college football history with 41 all-time bowl appearances and has made four recent trips to the Men’s College World Series, was the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Runner-Up in 2019 and has three combined National Championships between women’s basketball and track and field. Notable alumni include three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes II as well as Olympic gold medalist Sherryl Swoopes, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Zach Thomas, reigning World Series Champion infielder Josh Jung (Texas Rangers) and current PGA Tour standout Ludvig Åberg. For more information, please visit TexasTech.com or follow via Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube.

Release Provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics