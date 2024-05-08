Texas Tech announces 2024 game theme schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced Tuesday its theme schedule for the 2024 football season, which will feature the annual Agriculture Game as well as a new initiative in the Raider Power Game.

Texas Tech opens a seven-game home slate Aug. 31 against Abilene Christian with the game theme schedule kicking off two weeks later with the Agriculture Game against North Texas. Below is a full breakdown of Texas Tech’s different game themes this season.

Sept. 14 vs. North Texas – Agriculture Game: The Ag Game promotion is part of a partnership between the athletics department and the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and National Resources, highlighting the crops, livestock and technologies that are prominent to Texas Tech and the South Plains. Representatives from the agriculture industry to the university’s nationally prominent judging teams will be among those honored throughout the game.

Sept. 21 vs. Arizona State – Raider Power Game: Much like its popular chant, Texas Tech will split Jones AT&T Stadium in half, encouraging the west side to wear black and the east side to wear red. A complete stadium map can be found here. Texas Tech will also recognize its energy partners who help power the world throughout the game.

Sept. 28 vs. Cincinnati – Parents and Family Weekend: Texas Tech will host its annual Parents and Family Weekend promotion for Cincinnati’s first trip to Lubbock as Big 12 members and the first meeting between the two schools since 1968.

Oct. 19 vs. Baylor – Homecoming and Red Raider Club Appreciation Day: The Bears will serve as Texas Tech’s Homecoming opponent this season as alumni from around the world will return to Lubbock for a weekend of festivities. A full list of Homecoming events will be announced in the weeks leading into the game.

Nov. 9 vs. Colorado – Hall of Fame Weekend and Celebrate America Game: Texas Tech will continue its longstanding tradition of honoring the brave heroes who have fought for our country with its Celebrate America Game. Texas Tech will recognize each branch of the military and its campus military and veterans’ programs throughout the game. This will also be Texas Tech’s Hall of Fame weekend where the 2024 class will be honored at halftime. The 2024 class to the Texas Tech Hall of Fame will be announced later this summer.

Nov. 30 vs. West Virginia – Senior Day: Texas Tech will honor its senior class prior to kickoff with an on-field ceremony featuring head coach Joey McGuire and the families of each Red Raider senior.

Besides the Raider Power game, any additional fan color schemes will be announced in the weeks leading into each contest. Additionally, game times and television designations for Texas Tech’s entire non-conference slate are expected to be unveiled by the Big 12 Conference office later this month. All remaining conference game times will fall under either a 12-day or six-day television window.

Texas Tech previously announced this past week it has sold out of its season ticket allotment for the 2024 campaign. Single-game tickets for each of Texas Tech’s seven home contests will go on sale beginning at 8:30 a.m. on May 20 exclusively for Red Raider Club members and then at the same time May 29 to the general public.

A full schedule of on-sale dates for Red Raider Club members can be found online at TexasTech.com.

–TECH–

Release Provided By Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics