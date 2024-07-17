Texas Tech announces 2024 Hall of Fame & Hall of Honor Class

LUBBOCK – The Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame will welcome six new members with the additions of Danny Amendola (football), Cory Carr (men’s basketball), Amanda Dowdy (volleyball), Taylor Lytle (soccer), Ifeatu Okafor (track) and Omo Osaghae (track), while two-time national championship coach Wes Kittley has been selected to enter the Hall of Honor.

The 2024 Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor class will be formally inducted at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 during a ceremony at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The entire 2024 class will later be recognized on the field the following day when the Red Raiders host Colorado inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

In addition to the Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor induction, Texas Tech will present Red Raider football great Derrell “Mookie” Mitchell with the prestigious Heritage Award. Since its creation in 2005, the Heritage Award has been considered one of the highest honors a former letterwinner can receive. It is designated to honor a former letterwinner who has been exemplary in their chosen field, while displaying qualities of sportsmanship, character and integrity.

Additional details pertaining to the Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor Ceremony, including individual ticket and table information, will be announced later this fall.

Danny Amendola (2004-07)

Amendola represents one of the top wide receivers and return specialists since Texas Tech moved to its spread passing attack at the turn of the new millennium. Following in the footsteps of Wes Welker, Amendola continued Texas Tech’s string of successful inside receivers, all while adding his own flare as a dynamic punt returner.

Amendola, a native of The Woodlands, Texas, was a three-time All-Big 12 honoree, earning first team accolades as a punt returner as only a true freshman in 2004. He remains one of the best wide receivers in school history after catching 204 passes for 2,246 yards and 15 touchdowns over his four seasons, ending his tenure in scarlet and black as one of only the five Red Raiders at the time to record 200 career receptions. Amendola closed his tenure with 109 receptions as a senior alone, which still ranks second all-time in the Texas Tech single-season history book. He piled up 1,245 receiving yards that season, the fourth-highest total in school history at the time and the eighth-highest still to date.

Amendola could change the game on special teams, too, as he returned 116 punts at an impressive 11.1 yards per attempt average over his career. Amendola still ranks as one of only three Red Raiders in program history to total more than 100 returns and 1,000 punt return yards in a career, joining two Hall of Famers before him in Welker and Tyrone Thurman.

Following his Red Raider career, Amendola found success in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots. Amendola retired from the NFL following the 2021 season after catching 617 passes for 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns as a member of the St. Louis Rams (2009-12), New England Patriots (2013-17), Miami Dolphins (2018), Detroit Lions (2019-20) and Houston Texans (2021). Amendola was named to the Patriots’ All-Decade Team for the 2010s after helping New England to wins in both Super Bowl XLIX and LI, catching a touchdown in both of those victories.

Cory Carr (1994-98)

Carr was a dynamic scorer throughout his four seasons playing for the Red Raiders where he earned All-America honors and finished with 1,904 points. A Kingsland, Arkansas native, Carr averaged 23.1 points per game as a junior and 23.3 as a senior and ranks second in Tech history with 262 made 3-pointers. He averaged 16.6 points per game through 115 games played in his career and is sixth in total points in program history. He was a three-time all-conference performer, earning All-Big 12 honors as a junior and senior after being named a Southwest Conference Second-Team selection as a sophomore.

Along with his scoring prowess, Carr finished his collegiate career with 224 assists, 80 steals and 411 rebounds. As a senior, Carr earned All-Big 12 First Team honors and was a Wooden Award finalist. His 23.3 points per game during the 1997-98 season ranks third in program history in scoring average while his 23.4 points per conference game ranks at the top. Carr scored a career-high 39 points against Louisiana as a senior and scored over 30 points in 10 games which ranks second in Tech history along with making seven 3-pointers in three games. A two-time Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention Selection, Carr had a stretch of 48 straight games of scoring in double figures that went from his junior to senior season. He would earn Basketball Times All-America Third Team honors as a senior after UPI All-America Honorable Mention as a junior where he also earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors. He earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors four times in his career, twice as a junior and two more times as a senior.

Carr was on the USA National Select Team where he competed in the FIBA Americas U20 Championship and FIBA U21 World Championship and was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 1998 NBA Draft and played for the Chicago Bulls in 1999 before an extensive professional career overseas.

Amanda Dowdy (2008-11)

Dowdy recorded one of the most successful volleyball careers in program history. From 2008-11, she was named to the All-Big 12 First Time twice in 2010 and 2011 and named to the All-Big 12 Rookie Team – the first Red Raider to ever receive that honor – in 2008. She remains one of just two players in program history to be named to the All-Big 12 First Team twice in her career. In 2009, Dowdy was named to the USA Volleyball Junior National Team and remains the only Red Raider to garner the honor. She was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team all three seasons she was eligible for the award.

In the school record book, Dowdy’s 1,495 career kills and 4.268 attack attempts continue to rank second in program history. She totaled 454 kills in 2011, which still ranks as the eighth most in a single season. She also still maintains the single-match record for most kills with 37 against Colorado in 2010. She recorded the third-most kills in program history just a month later with 34 again versus Colorado.

Dowdy was briefly on the indoor track and field team where she competed in high jump and collected three top-five finishes. Following her collegiate career, Dowdy played several seasons overseas before returning to the U.S. full time and joining the Pro Beach Volleyball league in 2017. In 2019, she took the silver medal in her first international tournament in Phnom Penh, Cambodia with Corinne Quiggle as they went 5-2 after earning a wild card entry. She retired from the professional beach circuit in 2021.

Taylor Lytle (2008-11)

The all-time leader in assists in program history, Taylor Lytle turned in one of the best careers in the history of Texas Tech soccer program as one of the early stars of the Tom Stone era. At the end of her Red Raider career, Lytle ranked ninth all-time in total points and third all-time in shot attempts, in addition to finishing as the all-time leader in assists. During her first season as a Red Raider, Lytle was named a Central Region All-Freshman selection and was a Third Team All-Freshman Soccer Buzz selection. Lytle started all 19 matches that season and led the Red Raiders in assists, points and shots.

During her sophomore campaign in 2009, Lytle was once again a force offensively for the Red Raiders as she tallied a then program record 11 assists to go along with four goals. The Las Cruces native also notched a then program record 91 shots to go along with her 19 points. Lytle’s 11 total assists led the Big 12 Conference and were ninth in the country. The midfielder was tabbed both a First Team All-Big 12 selection and was named to the NSCAA All-Region team, becoming just the second player in program history (first since 1998) to earn first team all-conference honors.

Over her final two seasons at Tech, Lytle was named a captain in both 2010 and 2011, as she started in 36 matches, tallying five goals and eight assists. Lytle, who was named a Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2011, went on to play for the U.S. women’s national under-23 team in 2012. That led to a successful professional career in the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL), playing primarily for Sky Blue FC from 2013-17 and then Utah Royals FC from 2018-20 where she appeared in 96 matches during that time.

Omo Osaghae (2007-11)

A Lubbock native, Osaghae was a four-time First Team All-American, helping Texas Tech become a powerhouse when it comes to the hurdles. The Lubbock native captured his first Big 12 title in 2009 as he won the 60m hurdles indoor title and then followed it up with a victory at the Big 12 outdoor meet in the 110m hurdles. Osaghae added another Big 12 title to his resume in 2011, claiming a second 110m hurdles title at the outdoor meet. To this day, Osaghae still holds the school record in the 110m hurdles at 13.23, boasting five top-10 times and the one through four times.

Following his career at Texas Tech, Osaghae found success at the professional level, winning the 2014 IAAF World Indoor Championship in the 60m hurdles. Omaghae turned in a personal best time of 7.45 for Team USA, which, at the time, was the fastest time in the world in the event. In the process, Osaghae became the first Red Raider in program history to win an individual world title. It was the first of three national championships in the 60m hurdles for Omaghae, who continued to call Lubbock home during his professional career.

Ifeatu Okafor (2010-13)

Okafor dominated in the shot put during her career as a thrower for the Red Raider track and field program. She won the Big 12 title in the shot put at the 2011 outdoor meet, earning First Team All-American in the process. Okafor was a two-time All-Big 12 First Team honoree, collecting the accolade during the 2011 indoor season and again in the 2012 outdoor campaign. When it comes to the shot put, Okafor set the school record in 2011 and held it up until 2022. She still maintains two top-10 marks in Texas Tech history, ranking as high as No. 2 overall with her best throw of 12.77m (58′-3 ¾).

In addition to her success athletically, Okafor was named the NCAA Woman of the Year in 2013, one of the most-prestigious honors in collegiate athletics. Okafor, a first-generation American whose parents moved to the United States from Nigeria, was the second Red Raider in program history to claim the award, which honors female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in academic achievement, athletics excellence, community service and leadership. She was named to the Academic All-Big 12 team four times during her career and was the recipient of the Big 12 Conference Dr. Gerald Lage Award in 2012, the league’s highest academic honor.



Wes Kittley (1999-present) – Texas Tech Hall of Honor

Kittley wrapped up his 25th season this past summer as he entered the 2023-24 campaign leading the cross country and track and field programs as the longest-tenured coach in Texas Tech Athletics history, surpassing fellow national championship head coach Marsha Sharp. Overall, Kittley’s resume is highlighted by 12 total Big 12 team championships, 36 individual NCAA champions, 18 top-10 team finishes at the NCAA Championships and eight team top-five national finishes.

The USTFCCCA Hall of Famer brought home the program’s second national title back in March, winning the NCAA Men’s Indoor National Championship. In 2019 when Texas Tech captured the NCAA Men’s Outdoor National Championship, it was the first team championship for a men’s sport in school history and the first for any sport since Sharp’s Lady Raiders historic title in 1993. Kittley was tabbed the USTFCCCA Men’s National Coach of the Year that season, a first for a Texas Tech coach in school history.

Over his tenure, Kittley’s program has produced more than 200 Big 12 individual champions as well as 30 Olympians, including five who have combined for eight medals. He will have seven of his former athletes and four current Red Raiders competing next month at the Paris Olympics.

Kittley moved to Lubbock after leading one of the most successful programs in the history of collegiate track and field. While at Abilene Christian University, Kittley won an unprecedented 29 national track and field championships, the most in Divisions I and II combined. His total is only three short of the all-time record held by Division III Kenyon College swimming and diving coach Jim Steen.

Derrell “Mookie” Mitchell – Heritage Award Recipient

Mitchell will be recognized with the prestigious Heritage Award in recognition of his success since departing Texas Tech as an inductee into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. Mitchell, who starred at wide receiver for the Red Raiders from 1992-93, was a member of the CFL Hall of Fame class of 2016 following a stellar 11-year career with the Toronto Argonauts (1997-03; 2007) and Edmonton Eskimos (2004-06). At the time of his induction, Mitchell ranked ninth on the all-time CFL receiving list with 12,014 yards through the air over his career. Mitchell was the CFL Rookie of the Year in 1997 after catching 77 passes for 1,457 yards and 17 touchdowns, all while leading Toronto to the Grey Cup. He made 160 catches for 2,000 yards year later, marking only the third time in league history a receiver had reached the 2,000-yard mark. Mitchell, who set a CFL single-season record with 160 receptions in 1998, was a three-time CFL All-Star and a five-time CFL East All-Star. He was a two-time Grey Cup champion as he helped lead not only Toronto to a title but also Edmonton to one of its own in 2005.

Release Provided By Wes Bloomquist Texas Tech Athletics