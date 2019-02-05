Texas Tech Announces Basketball Ring of Honor Class

Six former student-athletes and Hall of Fame Coach Marsha Sharp will be induced into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor during a March 4 luncheon

LUBBOCK, Texas – On March 4, the heroes and legends of Texas Tech Basketball will be permanently enshrined in the Texas Tech Ring of Honor. The Ring of Honor consists of an elite group of players and coaches that have made outstanding contributions to Texas Tech Basketball and will have their names permanently etched in United Supermarkets Arena.

The 2019 inductees include:

Rick Bullock – Men’s Basketball

Marsha Sharp – Lady Raider Basketball

Andre Emmett – Men’s Basketball

Sheryl Swoopes – Lady Raider Basketball

Dub Malaise – Men’s Basketball

Carolyn Thompson – Lady Raider Basketball

Jim Reed – Men’s Basketball

This group of former Tech basketball players as well as Sharp will join current members Donny Anderson, E.J. Holub, Dave Parks, Gabe Rivera and Zach Thomas, who represent the football wing of the Ring of Honor.

“These Ring of Honor inductees will be a tremendous addition to the legacy and heritage of Red Raider Basketball,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “The careers of those that we will celebrate in this Ring of Honor brought national recognition to this university and left an incredible mark on our basketball programs. Their names will become a permanent fixture inside United Supermarkets Arena so that all who enter will be reminded of their outstanding contributions to Texas Tech University.”

The induction ceremony luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. on March 4 at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center Ballroom. Individual tickets are available for $50 and tables of ten are available for $500. To purchase a table or ticket, please contact the Double T Varsity Club at 806-834-3162 or visit DoubleTVarsity.com.

2019 TEXAS TECH RING OF HONOR INDUCTEES

Rick Bullock

Bullock was named the Southwest Conference Player of the Year two times in his Texas Tech career and recorded 50 double-doubles, 2,118 points and 1,057 rebounds as a Red Raider from 1973-76. A San Antonio native, Bullock averaged 19.8 points and 9.88 rebounds per game and also had 142 blocks. He is third all-time in program history in points, rebounds and blocked shots.

He was a two-time Associated Press All-America honorable mention selection as a junior and senior, a three-time Universal Sports All-America and earned USBWA All-District two times. Bullock, who had 10 straight 20-plus point scoring performances during his senior season, was named a Southwest Conference First-Team selection as a sophomore, junior and senior after earning second-team honors as a freshman for the Red Raiders. A 6-foot-9 center, he was named the SWC Freshman of the Year for the 1972-73 season and was the SWC Tournament MVP as a senior in 1976.

Bullock, who was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 1985, scored a career-high 44 points as a senior against Arkansas and had a career-high 22 rebounds against Adams State on Dec. 2, 1974. He was selected by the New York Knicks in the 1976 NBA Draft.

Andre Emmett

Emmett is the all-time leading scorer in program history with 2,256 career points from 2001-04. A Dallas native, Emmett finished his career scoring 17.6 points per game and with 765 rebounds, 201 assists and 164 blocks. He earned All-America honors during his senior season, was a two-time NABC All-District First-Team selection and three-time Big 12 All-Conference First-Team member.

Emmett was named the Big 12 Player of the Week six times in his career and is second in program history with 10 games with 30 or more points. He would record 16 double-doubles as a Red Raider, including seven during his senior season. Emmett, who was 882-for-1,765 (50 percent) from the field in 128 games, scored a career-high 34 points against Missouri on Feb. 9, 2003 and finished his junior season averaging 21.8 points per game. A 6-foot-5 guard, he is the all-time leading scorer in conference play for the Red Raiders with 1,112 points and 17.7 points per game.

He was selected in the NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics in 2004 and has played professionally for the past 25 years. He was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2018.

Dub Malaise

Malaise was a two-time Associated Press All-America and was named the Southwest Conference Player of the Year as a junior where he averaged 23.8 points per game. An Odessa, Texas native, Malaise averaged program-best 20.3 points per game and finished with 1,420 career points over a three-year career with the Red Raiders from 1964-66.

Malaise owns the single-game program record by scoring 50 points against Texas on Feb. 19, 1966 and scored over 40 in a program-best four games. A 5-foot-11 guard, he completed his Texas Tech career as a three-time SWC first-team selection and with 13 games scoring over 30 points which is also the program’s record. He would finish his career making 452 free throws and with an 82.2 percentage from the free-throw line.

Malaise helped lead the Red Raiders to the SWC championship in 1965 and has been inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and the SWC Hall of Fame.

Jim Reed

Reed is the all-time leading rebounder in program history, was named Texas Tech’s first Associated Press All-America selection and earned Border Conference Player of the Year during his career. A Pine Bluff, Arkansas native, Reed played for the Red Raiders from 1953-56 and completed his career with 1,689 points and 1,333 rebounds. He helped lead Tech to Border Conference championships in 1954, 1955 and 1956 and is a member of the Texas Tech Hall of Fame.

Reed averaged 14.03 rebounds per game, including securing a career-high 16.28 as a junior for the Red Raiders. He owns the single-game record with 27 rebounds in games against Texas and Eastern New Mexico and would have six games with 20 or more rebounds in his career. A 6-foot-4 forward, Reed scored a career-high 41 points in a game at Furman and averaged 22.3 points per game as a junior and 20.9 in his senior season.

He averaged 17.8 points per game which is 10th in program history in scoring after leading the team all four years he was with the program. Reed was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 1967 and was selected by the St. Louis Hawks in the 1956 NBA Draft.

Marsha Sharp

Sharp spent 24 seasons at the helm of Lady Raider Basketball. She is the winningest coach in school history with a 572 wins, becoming just the 22nd Division I coach to reach 500 wins. She led the Lady Raiders to the 1993 National Championship, the only national championship in Texas Tech history. Her squads went to four Elite Eights, 11 Sweet 16s, and 18 NCAA Tournaments.

She led Texas Tech to five SWC regular season championships, three SWC tournament titles, three Big 12 regular season championships and two Big 12 tournament titles over her career. Sharp coached a National Player of the Year in Sheryl Swoopes, two Kodak All-Americans, and 11 All-Americans.

For her outstanding career, Sharp has been inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame (1999), the Texas Sports Hall of Fame (2000), the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (2003) and the Texas Tech Hall of Honor in 2017. She was a two-time National Coach of the Year, five-time Southwest Conference Coach of the Year and two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Sheryl Swoopes

Swoopes played just two seasons at Texas Tech and is the most decorated athlete in Texas Tech history. Along with the National Championship crown, Swoopes guided the Lady Raiders to the Southwest Conference regular season and tournament championships and the national championship crown her senior season and was named the Naismith College Player of the Year and the WBCA Player of the Year. She averaged 28.1 points per game that year, which ranked second nationally.

As a Lady Raider, Swoopes set 30 different women’s basketball records, including four Final Four records, three NCAA tournament records, four NCAA championship game records and eight Texas Tech school records, including the single-game school record for points (53), which still stands. Her No. 22 jersey was retired on Feb. 19, 1994. Following her collegiate career, Swoopes was one of the first players to sign a WNBA contract when the league was created.

In 2003, Swoopes was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame for her outstanding career with the Lady Raiders. Most recently, she was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. With her induction into the National Basketball Hall of Fame, Swoopes became the first Texas Tech basketball player – men’s or women’s – to achieve this honor.

Carolyn Thompson

Thompson played four seasons at Texas Tech from 1980-84. When she graduated from Tech, she was a three-time All-American and All-Southwest Conference Player and remains as the record holder for career points by a men’s or women’s basketball player at Tech with 2,655.

She ranks second in points per game with 21.9. Thompson set a total of 18 records at Tech, including field goals made (1,013), field goal attempts (1,944), and rebounds (1,247). She scored at least 600 points in each of her four seasons.

On Jan. 3, 1985, she became the first Lady Raider to have her jersey retired. Thompson was inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 1997.

–TECH–

Matt Dowdy