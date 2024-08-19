Texas Tech announces non-conference home basketball schedule

LUBBOCK – The 100th season of Texas Tech basketball is set to begin on Tuesday, November 5 against Bethune-Cookman in the first of 18 home games at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders will host eight non-conference home games and are on a 30-game winning streak in non-conference home contests coming into the second season under head coach Grant McCasland who led the program to its 20th NCAA Tournament appearance, a third-place finish in the Big 12 standings and a 23-11 overall record last year.

Tech’s non-conference home schedule includes Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 5 – 7 p.m.), Northwestern State (Nov. 8 – 7 p.m.), Wyoming (Nov. 13 – 7 p.m.), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 18 – 7 p.m.), Northern Colorado (Nov. 29 – 7 p.m.), DePaul (Dec. 4 – TBA), Oral Roberts (Dec. 16 – 7 p.m.), Lamar (Dec. 21 – 12 p.m.).

Along with non-conference home games, Tech has announced it will also travel to New York for two non-conference games and to Fort Worth to play Texas A&M. The Red Raiders will play Saint Joseph’s on November 21 in the semifinals of the 2024 Legends Classic presented by Old Trapper at the Barclays Center and either Syracuse or Texas on November 22. Tech and Texas A&M will renew the rivalry on December 8 at Dickies Arena.

TEXAS TECH BIG 12 MATCHUPS (Dates, Times TBA)

Home-and-away: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Oklahoma State, TCU

Home-only: Baylor, UCF, Colorado, Iowa State, West Virginia

Away-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Utah

The 30-game winning streak against non-conference opponents at home started with a win over Northwestern State in the season opener of the 2020-21 season after a 54-game streak was snapped with an overtime loss to Kentucky the year prior. Tech went 15-2 at home in McCasland’s first season, going 8-0 against non-conference opponents and 7-2 in conference home games.

November 5, 2024: Bethune-Cookman at Texas Tech

Tech is 1-0 all-time against Bethune-Cookman in program history with the only other meeting coming in the second game of the 2019-20 season. The Red Raiders rolled to a 79-44 win on November 9, 2019, in front of a sold-out home crowd coming off a trip to the Final Four the previous season. The Wildcats are coming off a season where they went 17-17 overall and were 11-7 in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) games. Bethune-Cookman is led by head coach Reggie Theus who was an NBA All-Star and finished his NBA career with 19,015 points and 6,453 assists.

The Red Raiders are 72-27 all-time in season-openers, including winning 24 straight to begin a season after a 73-46 win over Texas A&M-Commerce in McCasland’s first game leading the program. The last loss to start a season came against Indiana in a 68-60 decision on Nov. 19, 1999 – the debut of the United Supermarkets Arena (then known as United Spirit Arena).

November 8, 2024: Northwestern State at Texas Tech

Tech owns a 7-0 all-time advantage over Northwestern State with all seven wins coming at home. The Red Raiders rolled to a 73-49 win in the season-opener of the 2022-23 season in the most recent matchup against the Louisiana school. The Demons are coming off a season where they went 9-23 overall, including a 7-11 record within Southland Conference play. The team ended the season on a four-game losing streak with a loss to Texas A&M-Commerce in the conference tournament ending the year. Rick Cabrera is in his first season as the program’s head coach after taking Tallahassee Community College to the semifinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s national tournament.

November 13, 2024: Wyoming at Texas Tech

Wyoming is 7-5 all-time against the Red Raiders with the most recent matchup coming on December 14, 2002, with the Cowboys taking a 67-62 win in Casper, Wyoming. The Red Raiders are 3-2 against the Cowboys in games played in Lubbock – most recently on January 1, 2002, with a 90-84 win. The programs will be meeting for the 13th time with the first-ever meeting on December 28, 1940, in Oklahoma City. The Cowboys are coming off a season where they went 15-17 overall and were 8-10 in Mountain West games. The program is led by head coach Sundance Wicks who took over for Tech assistant coach Jeff Linder who departed Laramie to join McCasland’s staff this season.

November 18, 2024: Arkansas Pine-Bluff at Texas Tech

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff program will make its fourth trip to Lubbock where the Red Raiders own a 3-0 advantage in the all-time series. Tech earned a 65-47 win on December 5, 2019, in the most recent game in the series. The Golden Lions went 13-18 overall and 8-10 in SWAC games last season under head coach Solomon Bozeman who has also coached at Oral Roberts, Abilene Christian and Arkansas-Little Rock.

November 29, 2024: Northern Colorado at Texas Tech

Tech is 4-0 all-time against Northern Colorado, including earning a 93-62 win on November 24, 2019, in the most recent matchup. The Red Raiders have hosted every game played between the two programs with the first game back in 1971. The Golden Bears went 19-14 overall last season, including a 12-6 record in Big Sky play. Steve Smiley is 64-61 as the program’s head coach since taking over for Linder over the past four seasons.

December 4, 2024: DePaul at Texas Tech

DePaul owns a 3-0 all-time advantage in the series after a 65-60 overtime win over the Red Raiders in the most recent meeting on December 4, 2019, in Chicago. Tech is 1-3 all-time in the Big 12-Big East Battle after falling 103-95 in overtime at Butler last season in Hinkle Fieldhouse after beating Georgetown at home in the previous season. The Blue Demons also took a 76-70 win on November 25, 2011, in Orlando and a 50-47 victory on December 17, 1983, in Osaka, Japan. Chris Holtman will be leading DePaul in his first season after he was the head coach at Ohio State for seven seasons, three at Butler and three at Gardner-Webb. The Blue Demons are coming off a 2023-24 season where they went 3-29, were 0-20 in Big East play and finished with an 0-11 road record.

December 16, 2024: Oral Roberts at Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are 8-1 all-time against Oral Roberts after an 82-76 win last season at the USA on December 12, 2023. Tech is 5-0 all-time against ORU at home, including earning a 117-99 win on February 15, 1993, in the first-ever meeting between the programs. The Golden Eagles earned their lone win in the series with a 72-56 win on December 22, 2011, in a game played in Tulsa. ORU went 12-19 overall and 5-11 in Summit League action last season in head coach Russell Springmann’s first season.

December 21, 2024: Lamar at Texas Tech

Tech is 4-1 all-time against Lamar after an 89-57 win back on November 27, 2021, in the most-recent game and an 83-68 win on December 13, 1979, in the first game of the series. The lone loss for the Red Raiders came in 2008 with Lamar taking an 85-79 win in Beaumont. Tech is 4-0 all-time against the Cardinals in Lubbock. Lamar is led by Alvin Brooks who was an assistant coach at Texas Tech during the time when McCasland was the program’s director of operations. Brooks has also coached at Houston, Kentucky, Texas A&M, UTEP and North Texas. The Cardinals are coming off a season where they went 19-14 overall and were 12-6 in Southland Conference play. Brooks is entering his ninth season as a head coach that includes five as the head coach at Houston (1993-98) and three in Beaumont.