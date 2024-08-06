Texas Tech Announces Partnership with StadiumDrop

Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday a partnership with StadiumDrop, LLC, a pioneer in the in-seat delivery and fan experience industry.

Under this partnership agreement, StadiumDrop brings its in-seat delivery, contactless payment and express pick-up options to Jones AT&T Stadium and other athletic events. Fans will now enjoy several options to improve their experience, including the ability to order their favorite food and beverages from concessions and have it delivered directly to their seat. Other options for a speedy concessions experience will include express pick-up lanes, which allow fans to order ahead and skip the lines – all available in either the StadiumDrop or the Texas Tech mobile apps.

“We are thrilled to partner with StadiumDrop,” said Chase Jolesch, Senior Associate Athletics Director and Chief Revenue Officer for Texas Tech Athletics. “This collaboration represents a significant enhancement to our gameday concessions experience, allowing Red Raiders to enjoy seamless in-seat delivery of their favorite concessions. By integrating StadiumDrop’s innovative mobile ordering and delivery services, we are committed to ensuring that our fans can fully immerse themselves in the excitement of our sporting events without missing a moment. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will bring to Red Raider Nation.”

StadiumDrop is a peer-to-peer, in-seat, food and beverage order and delivery application that allows fans the ease of ordering stadium concessions, while allowing another fan or volunteer group to deliver the order and earn income. This digital concession technology will also provide fans and venues the ability to identify busier concession times, push notifications out to fans for reminders of skipping lines, and provide the data needed for frequency of orders, hot spots throughout the venues, and more consistent information into buying behaviors for fan favorites.

“As we continue to grow and expand within the region, Texas Tech is a natural fit for us,” said StadiumDrop Chief Operating Officer Adam McAbee. “We continue to revolutionize the fan experience, and now fans in Lubbock will be able to enjoy every moment and create lasting memories with their friends and loved ones. We are excited to be a part of the Red Raider family.”

StadiumDrop will be available in Jones AT&T Stadium on Aug. 31 when Texas Tech opens its season with a 6:30 p.m. kick against Abilene Christian. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting TexasTech.com or by contacting the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics