Texas Tech Announces Season Ticket Holder Redemption Rewards Program

Season Ticket Holders to Earn Gift by Meeting or Exceeding Scan Percentage

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raider Basketball Season Ticket Holder Redemption Rewards Program has been announced and will give season ticket holders whose tickets are scanned at 90 percent of home games a special gift from head coach Chris Beard.

“Our season ticket holders are the backbone of this program and your presence at all of our home games makes a huge difference in our game day atmosphere,” Beard said. “If you are unable to make one of our games, be sure to give your tickets to a friend or coworker. This is our way of giving something back to our loyal fans who support us all season.”

Season ticket holders who are not able to attend games can give their tickets to family, friends and coworkers or can electronically donate their unused tickets back to the Texas Tech Athletics Department where those tickets will be given to a local non-profit organization. This is a new initiative from Red Raider Basketball to help ensure that its home-court advantage remains consistently strong throughout the season.

The Red Raiders are coming off a historic season where they went 17-1 on their home court and advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time in program history. The program has built excitement and has seen an increase in attendance where it increased by over 1,100 last season to fourth in the Big 12 from seventh in 2016-17. The home opener is set for Tuesday, Nov. 6 against Incarnate Word in the first of 17 home games at the United Supermarkets Arena.

“We’re extremely appreciative of our season-ticket holders and are proud of the all-time numbers that we have right now,” Beard said. “This program is tremendously blessed with some of the greatest fans in college basketball, but we need all of those seats filled. It’s great to have tickets that are sold, but we want to ensure that those seats are filled every game. The next level of support is coming to the games and when you can’t give your tickets to somebody. If we get all 7,000 season tickets filled then we have a home-court advantage before we even start. We want to see all of our friends at the games.”

