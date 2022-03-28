Texas Tech announces signing of Myles Cole

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire added another piece to his front seven Monday with the signing of Louisiana-Monroe transfer Myles Cole to an athletic scholarship agreement.
Cole, a 6-6, 290 pound defensive lineman, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after arriving in Lubbock this May for summer workouts. Cole will join the Red Raiders as a graduate transfer as he is slated to earn his undergraduate degree in kinesiology from Louisiana-Monroe this spring.
“We’re excited to welcome Myles to our Red Raider family,” McGuire said. “We believe Myles’ best football is ahead of him as he fits the frame of what we are looking for in our outside linebacker and defensive line positions. He has all the tools to be successful here at Texas Tech, and we look forward to him getting to work with Coach (Zarnell) Fitch, Coach (C.J.) Ah You and our entire defensive front.”
Cole played three seasons for the Warhawks, totaling 41 tackles over his 32 career games, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He made 12 starts during his ULM career, including six as a junior in 2021 where he recorded 28 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an assisted sack. Cole previously started in six games as a sophomore as well, notching 10 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss and a sack.
Cole, a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, signed with the Warhawks after a successful prep career at Evangel Christian Academy. He was a two-time first team All-District selection, concluding his career with 48 tackles as a senior, including 12.0 for a loss with 5.0 sacks.
His signing continues the recruiting momentum for McGuire and his staff, who inked 16 high school signees this past December as well as a slew of transfers. The list of transfers features three offensive linemen in Cole Spencer (Western Kentucky), Cade Briggs (New Mexico) and Michael Shanahan (UT-Martin), a linebacker in Dimitri Moore (Missouri State), wide receiver Brady Boyd (Minnesota) and defensive back Tyler Owens (Texas).
Cole will make his Red Raider debut Sept. 3 when Texas Tech welcomes Murray State to Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are currently in the midst of spring practices leading up to the April 23 annual Spring Game.
Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics