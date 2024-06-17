Texas Tech announces softball search committee

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced Friday the committee members for its ongoing search for a new head coach of the Red Raider softball program. The six-person committee is chaired by Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, who will be joined by the following:

· Deedee Brown-Campbell, Senior Associate A.D./SWA/Sport Supervisor

· Tracy (Cartier) Sellers, softball letterwinner, Red Raider Club/Matador Club donor

· Nikki Anico, Assistant A.D. for Human Resources, softball letter winner at Rutgers

· Brian Shannon, Faculty Athletics Representative

· Ginger Kerrick Davis, Vice Chairwoman of Texas Tech University System Board of Regents, first Hispanic flight director in NASA history

“This committee shares our common goal to be a Big 12 contender in softball,” Hocutt said. “Immediately after I was notified by Coach (Craig) Snider of his departure, this committee was formed with several individuals who have extensive experience in the sport of softball. Our committee first met Sunday evening and have met regularly this week. We appreciate the job Coach (Craig) Snider did the past two seasons in putting our softball program back in contention for the NCAA postseason. Unfortunately, the opportunity for him to work closer to his hometown as well as with his fiancé was one he felt he needed to pursue. We have already received significant interest in the position and will work tirelessly to identify our next leader who will continue the upward trajectory of our program.”

Texas Tech concluded the 2024 season with a 29-21 record to wrap Snider’s tenure at 60-43 overall.

–TECH–

Release provided by Jay Strader Texas Tech Athletics