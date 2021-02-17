Texas Tech Announces Spring Football Schedule
Red Raiders will open the first of 15 practices this spring on March 15
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells announced Wednesday the Red Raiders’ spring football schedule, which begins March 15 and culminates with the Spring Game on April 17 inside Jones AT&T Stadium.
Texas Tech is currently exploring the feasibility of fan attendance at any of its spring practices, the annual Spring Game in particular. The athletics department will announce additional information pertaining to fan events in the weeks leading up to the start of spring practice.
The Red Raiders return 15 starters on both sides of the ball for their third season under head coach Matt Wells. The list of returnees includes Tech’s leading rusher and receiver in SaRodorick Thompson and Erik Ezukanma as well as four of five starters on the offensive line and six members of the starting front seven on defense.
Wells and his staff are allowed 15 spring practices by the NCAA to prepare for the 2021 season, which will feature six home games inside Jones AT&T Stadium. A full schedule can be found below:
TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE
March 15 – Practice #1
March 16 – Practice #2
March 23 – Practice #3
March 24 – Practice #4
March 26 – Practice #5
March 27 – Practice #6
March 30 – Practice #7
March 31 – Practice #8
April 2 – Practice #9 (Scrimmage #1)
April 6 – Practice #10
April 8 – Practice #11
April 10 – Practice #12
April 13 – Practice #13
April 15 – Practice #14
April 17 – Practice #15 (Texas Tech Spring Game)
Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics