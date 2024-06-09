96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Texas Tech Announces Start of Head Coaching Search for Softball

June 9, 2024 11:18AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Sunday the start of a search for a new head softball coach following the resignation of Craig Snider after two seasons.

 

Snider informed Hocutt of his decision Saturday evening, indicating he has already accepted another position at a different university.

 

“We expect to compete for Big 12 Championships at Texas Tech,” Hocutt said. “We have a young and talented roster that is more than ready to build off this past season and compete for championships. It is important to find the next leader who is dedicated to growing our student-athletes on and off the field while elevating this program to new heights. We have already begun our search to identify that next leader.”

 

Texas Tech complied a 60-43 record during Snider’s two seasons, including a 29-21 mark this spring that narrowly missed the NCAA postseason.

Release Provided By Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics

