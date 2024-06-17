Texas Tech announces three new members to Ring of Honor

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will induct three new members to its Ring of Honor on Sept. 13-14 as legendary linebacker Thomas Howard, tight end Andre Tillman and wide receiver and return specialist Wes Welker will all be enshrined during the weekend of the North Texas game.

The three-person class will become the ninth, 10th and 11th members of the Ring of Honor, which represents the highest honor for any Red Raider football letterwinner. All three inductees are expected to be in attendance for the North Texas game as Texas Tech will permanently place their names on the wall of the West Stadium Building.

“The Ring of Honor is reserved for the best of the best in the history of Texas Tech Football. Without question, the likes of Thomas Howard, Andre Tillman and Wes Welker belong in that category and are deserving inductees into the Ring of Honor,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We’re pleased to welcome them and their families back to campus this season to take their place forever inside Jones AT&T Stadium.”

The Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor was established in 2012 with the purpose of selecting an elite group of former players and coaches who have made outstanding contributions to Red Raider Football. Candidates for the Ring of Honor are chosen and screened by a selection committee. Once the committee has determined a suitable candidate(s) for induction, the group makes a formal recommendation to the Director of Athletics.

The Ring of Honor is proudly displayed on the West Stadium Building at Jones AT&T Stadium so that the accomplishments of the inductees are celebrated each year. This year’s class joins a fraternity of previous inductees such as Donny Anderson (2012), E.J. Holub (2012), Dave Parks (2012), Gabe Rivera (2014), Zach Thomas (2016), Michael Crabtree (2021), Elmer Tarbox (2021) and Patrick Mahomes II (2022).

Additional information regarding Ring of Honor events will be announced closer to the season. Below is additional information on each of Texas Tech’s new inductees into the Ring of Honor.

Thomas Howard, Linebacker, 1974-76

Considered one of the most-athletic linebackers in program history … named a first team All-American as a senior in 1976 after leading the Red Raiders to a 10-1 regular season and an appearance in the Bluebonnet Bowl … the Red Raiders rose to as high as No. 4 in the national rankings that season after knocking off two of its rivals in No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 15 Texas … led the Red Raiders in tackles as a senior with more than 110 stops, while also recovering two fumbles, picking off two passing and braking up three others … earned first team All-Southwest Conference as a senior and was tabbed a first team All-American by both Kodak and the Walter Camp Foundation … recognized with the Pete Cawthon Memorial Team MVP award by head coach Steve Sloan following the season … previously recorded 54 solo tackles as a junior in 1975 to go along with a team-leading 11 tackles for loss … added five fumble recoveries – a team high – and broke up a pair of passes … selected to play in both the Japan Bowl and the Chicago Tribune All-Star Game after completing his collegiate career … was drafted in the third round of the 1977 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs … enjoyed nine NFL seasons with both the Chiefs (1977-83) and the St. Louis Cardinals (1984-85) … made 98 starts over his 113 career NFL games between the two organizations … known for his ability to create takeaways at the pro level with seven interceptions and eight fumble recoveries, including three that were returned for a touchdown … local product out of Dunbar High School where he remains one of the top athletes all-time out of Lubbock ISD … was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame in 2017.

Andre Tillman, Tight End, 1971-73

Regarded as one of the top offensive standouts in school history … part of arguably one of the best teams in program history as the Red Raiders finished 11-1 with a victory over No. 20 Tennessee in the 1973 Gator Bowl … marked the second 11-win season in school history at the time and still remains tied for the most wins in program history … named a first team All-American by the Associated Press as a senior in 1973 after collecting 26 receptions for 428 yards and five touchdowns, averaging an impressive 16.5 yards per catch … final touchdown came in the Gator Bowl victory on an 11-yard pass from Joe Barnes that pushed the Red Raiders’ lead to 21-10 in the third quarter … success came despite playing through a torn meniscus his senior season … led the team in receiving each of his final two seasons after adding 21 catches for 285 yards as a junior in 1972 … closed his Red Raider career with 54 receptions for 766 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 14.2 yards per catch … departed Texas Tech ranked fifth all-time for career receiving yards and tied for fifth in career receptions … known more for his blocking ability, though, especially nationally … selected to play in both the Senior Bowl and the Chicago Tribune All-Star Game following his senior seasons … drafted in the second round of the 1974 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins where he played four seasons (1975-78) under legendary coach Don Shula … injuries ultimately cut his professional career short, finishing with 66 receptions for 757 yards and six touchdowns over 58 games, including 52 starts … a top signee out of high school for head coach Jim Carlen out of Lake Highlands High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex … was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 1992 and then the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame in 2014.

Wes Welker, Wide Receiver/Punt Returner, 2000-03

Known as “The Natural” throughout his record-setting Red Raider career … was the final recruit to sign with Texas Tech as part of Mike Leach’s first class as head coach … signing was the result of his high school coach reaching out to longtime Texas Tech Director of Football Operations Tommy McVay, who is credited with finding Welker as an overlooked prospect out of Oklahoma … would go on to redefine the inside receiver position at both the collegiate and NFL levels … recorded back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards to close out his Red Raider career as an All-Big 12 second team honoree as a junior in 2002 and a first team selection in 2003 … ended his career as Texas Tech’s all-time receiving leader with 3,069 yards, a mark that has since been broken by only Michael Crabtree and then Jakeem Grant … still ranks second in Texas Tech history for career receptions (259) and tied for ninth for receiving touchdowns (21) … placed his name among the best punt returners in NCAA history with eight returns for a touchdown over his Red Raider career … found the end zone twice via punt returns as a freshman, once as a sophomore, three times as a junior and twice as a senior … his eighth punt return for a touchdown came against Colorado in 2003 … returned a punt 88 yards to the end zone with 2:48 remaining in Texas Tech’s memorable 2002 victory at Texas A&M, which still ranks as one of the top moments in school history … remains the NCAA FBS record holder for career punt return yardage after totaling 1,761 over his 152 career returns … went undrafted in the 2004 NFL Draft before signing with the San Diego Chargers as a free agent … eventually signed with the Miami Dolphins to begin a 12-year NFL career that featured three Super Bowl appearances … played in two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one other with the Denver Broncos … caught more than 100 passes five times over six seasons with the Patriots, which included an NFL record 123 receptions in 2009 … ended his NFL career with 903 receptions for 9,924 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns to go along with an additional 2,584 yards via punt returns and 4,138 yards as a kickoff returner … inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame as part of the 2016 class … currently the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins.

TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL RING OF HONOR

Donny Anderson (inducted 2012)

E.J. Holub (inducted 2012)

Dave Parks (inducted 2012)

Gabe Rivera (inducted 2014)

Zach Thomas (inducted 2016)

Michael Crabtree (inducted 2021)

Elmer Tarbox (inducted 2021)

Patrick Mahomes II (inducted 2022)

Thomas Howard (induction class 2024)

Andre Tillman (induction class 2024)

Wes Welker (induction class 2024)

Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics