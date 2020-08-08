Texas Tech Athletics Celebrates 18 August Graduates
Texas Tech Hall of Famer Jarrius Jackson was among the graduates Saturday in a virtual ceremony
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics had 18 of its student-athletes earn their degrees this weekend through a virtual ceremony that aired Saturday morning.
Ginger Kerrick, now the deputy director of the Exploration Integration and Sciences Directorate at NASA and a Texas Tech University System regent, served as the commencement ceremony speaker. The entire commencement ceremony can be found here.
Among the list of graduates are Texas Tech Hall of Fame inductee Jarrius Jackson, who played under legendary men’s basketball head coach Bob Knight from 2004-07 before enjoying a successful professional career oversees. He was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame as part of the 2019 class.
Wes Kittley’s track and field program represented 10 of the 18 graduates overall as Texas Tech also had student-athletes in the sports of football, soccer, softball and volleyball receive their diplomas.
A full list of Texas Tech’s graduates is located below:
Men’s Basketball: Jarrius Jackson, T.J. Holyfield (Graduate Degree)
Football: Noah Jones, Tyler Carr
Soccer: Demi Koulizakis
Softball: Michaela Cochran, Marissa Zoch
Men’s Track: Nathan Gift
Women’s Track: Zuliat Alli, Dorleta Armendariz-Lasa, Seselia Dala, D’Jenne Egharevba, Kate Halloran, Rose Njoku, Ivy Walker, Chloe Wall, Tiara Williams
Volleyball: Margaret Sagers
–TECH–
Matt Dowdy