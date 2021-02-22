Texas Tech Athletics Staff, Student-Athletes Recognize Black History Month

The BSAA will host “Lubbock’s Hidden Figures” conversation at 7 p.m. tonight
LUBBOCK, Texas – As the Texas Tech Black Student-Athlete Alliance (BSAA) hosts this evening’s “Lubbock’s Hidden Figures” conversation, the Texas Tech Athletics Department affirms the first of five call to action items of the BSAA that all lives cannot matter, until Black lives matter. More specifically, it is imperative to state that the lives of our Black student-athletes, coaches and staff matter to the Texas Tech Athletics Department.
We condemn racial injustice and challenge social inequities that have particularly impacted Black lives while acknowledging that the fight for equal rights and justice spans across communities and backgrounds. We do not accept discrimination or mistreatment of any group of people while understanding and striving to lessen the disproportionate experiences felt across the Black community.
We are connected as Red Raiders. We have an individual and collective responsibility to make the world a better place through our daily actions and long-term commitment to equal justice. Black History Month provides us a time to learn from the past and celebrate the accomplishments of those who have overcome such injustices. It is also an opportunity to honor those who epitomize what it means to be a Fearless Champion, as examples to us and to future generations of Red Raiders.
We pride ourselves on educating, serving and growing Fearless Champions. That commitment does not end with the playing fields, courts or classrooms. While we have begun our journey, it is just a beginning. We will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Black student athletes, coaches and staff. We are united and will continue to work towards making our athletics department, university and community a special place.
About Lubbock’s Hidden Figures
The Texas Tech Black Student-Athlete Alliance will host “Lubbock’s Hidden Figures,” a conversation highlighting the intersectionality within the community, tonight at the YWCA, located at 6501 University Avenue.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. tonight and attendance will be limited to panelists and Texas Tech student-athletes, but individuals will be able to watch the event via Texas Tech Athletics’ social media platforms.
The conversation will center around the viewpoints of five prominent members of the Lubbock community, namely Lady Raider great and Texas Tech Hall of Famer Carolyn Thompson, who is currently the principal at Matthews Alternative High School for Lubbock ISD, and Lubbock native Jerry Gray, a former four-time Pro Bowl selection and now defensive backs coach for the Green Bay Packers.
Thompson and Gray will be joined on the panel by Chris Chambers, co-owner of Chambers Engineering in Lubbock and Vice-Chair of Community Development for the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Dr. Raegan Higgins, an associate professor in the Texas Tech Department of Mathematics and Statistics and one of the first two African-American women to earn a doctoral degree in mathematics from the University of Nebraska, as well as Councilwoman Sheila Patterson Harris, a former juvenile probation supervisor who is now the Lubbock City Council representative for District 2.
The panel will be moderated by Texas Tech senior track and field athlete Kayli Johnson and Jessica Gray, the Assistant Athletics Director for the J.T. and Margaret Talkington Leadership Academy.
About the Black Student Athlete Alliance
The Black Student Athlete Alliance (BSAA) was formed in October 2020 with the mission to “develop, coordinate and execute messaging, programming and continued commitment to the holistic experience of student-athletes of color.”
Programming and Events
Prior to 2020
- Established Multicultural Advisory Team
- Established Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee
2020-21
- East Lubbock Walk for Peace
- Red Raiders United On Campus Walk for Peace
- Departmental Open Forums on Race (all virtual), one featuring Dr. Carol Sumner
- Three student-athletes Open Forums hosted by Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt
- Two virtual sessions with head coaches, associate head coaches and select department staff with Jen Fry and Victoria Farris (Social Justice Playbook)
- 13 student-athletes, 18 athletic department staff attended 2021 Black Student Athlete Summit | Virtual
Team-Led Initiatives
- Football Building a Better Tomorrow: Website
- Football We Us Our: Website
- Student-Athlete Led: Racial Injustice Team, Campus & Community Conversation
o Special Guests: Police Chief Mitchell, Mayor Dan Pope, Dr. Carol Sumner, AJ McLeod
- Men’s Basketball Session with Police Chief Mitchell | 2020
- Women’s Basketball Session with Police Chief Mitchell | 2020
- Session with Dr. Joseph Cooper
Communications / Social Media
o Heaven Burton | Softball
o Video D’Jenne Egharevba | Women’s Track
o Video Adrian Frye | Football
o Video Maka Jackson | Women’s Basketball
o Video Jade King | Soccer
o Video Marcus Santos-Silva | Men’s Basketball | Video
o Riko Jeffers
o T.J. Vasher
o Adrian Frye
o SaRodorick Thompson
o Joel Filani
o Zech McPhearson
o Erik Ezukanma
o Jaylon Hutchings
o Tony Bradford Jr.
o Videos created for social and for in-game video
o Cutouts of current and former student-athletes on the main concourse of United Supermarkets Arena
o Lady Raider gameday invitation, swag pack and concession voucher for local groups and youth organizations
–TECH–
Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics