Texas Tech Athletics Statement

Texas Tech freshman John Scott III remains hospitalized at University Medical Center (UMC) where he was released from the ICU on Monday. He will continue to stay at UMC as he continues his recovery.

Texas Tech Athletics was notified soon after the incident occurred Saturday evening. Since that time, Texas Tech has been in constant contact with the Scott family as well as the physicians at UMC. We cannot thank the first responders and UMC staff enough for their excellent care of John and the other victim.

Coach Wells and his staff convened a team meeting Sunday evening to discuss the traumatic incident many of our student-athletes witnessed Saturday. Counseling services through Texas Tech Athletics’ sports psychology department will continue to be made available in the coming days, weeks and months as John continues his recovery. Coach Wells and his staff had another regularly-scheduled meeting Monday evening where the team was notified of John’s improvement.

The following is a statement from Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells:

“We were glad to learn John had been released from the ICU yesterday. We told our players during a team meeting, and their faces immediately brightened up as they looked forward to seeing their teammate and friend. Our program will continue to support John and his family as he begins his recovery, and we are thankful for the quality of care he has received since Saturday. We ask all Red Raiders to please keep John and his family in their continued thoughts and prayers.”

