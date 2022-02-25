Weather Alert
Lubbock's Country Leader
Win
KLLL Music Insiders
Contest Rules
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Spout Podcast
Concert / Events
KLLL Concert & Event Page
Watch
Contact
Get Hired! Work with Us!
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Rockin Sports
Texas Tech Baseball Postponed Double Header on Sunday!
Feb 25, 2022 @ 10:58am
Friday’s contest against Kent State has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Sunday with a doubleheader. First pitch for Sunday’s doubleheader is 12 p.m. Saturday’s scheduled contest at 2 p.m. will go on as planned.
–TECH–
Recently Played
February 26th, 2022
View full playlist
You May Also Like
Outdoor Warning System Going Online This Week, Sirens to be Tested Individually
Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Has Filed For Divorce
Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown & more added as ACM Awards performers
Sam Hunt and wife Hannah Fowler file for divorce, Fowler announces she's pregnant
North Carolina Baby Born at 2:22 on 2/22/22
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Win
KLLL Music Insiders
Contest Rules
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Spout Podcast
Concert / Events
KLLL Concert & Event Page
Watch
Contact
Get Hired! Work with Us!
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On