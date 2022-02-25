      Weather Alert

Texas Tech Baseball Postponed Double Header on Sunday!

Feb 25, 2022 @ 10:58am

Friday’s contest against Kent State has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Sunday with a doubleheader. First pitch for Sunday’s doubleheader is 12 p.m. Saturday’s scheduled contest at 2 p.m. will go on as planned.

–TECH–

You May Also Like
Outdoor Warning System Going Online This Week, Sirens to be Tested Individually
Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Has Filed For Divorce
Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown & more added as ACM Awards performers
Sam Hunt and wife Hannah Fowler file for divorce, Fowler announces she's pregnant
North Carolina Baby Born at 2:22 on 2/22/22
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On