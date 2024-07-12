Texas Tech Baseball to Compete in 2025 Las Vegas College Baseball Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas – Highlighted by a matchup against former Big 12 rival Texas, Texas Tech Baseball will compete in the 2025 iteration of the Las Vegas College Baseball Classic, Peak Events and the Las Vegas Aviators announced Thursday.

Hosted by Peak in conjunction with the AAA affiliate of the Oakland A’s, the 2025 event will feature the Red Raiders and Longhorns as well the University of Illinois and the University of Washington.

Hosted at the brand-new Las Vegas Ballpark, the three-day, three-game event kicks off on Friday, Feb. 28 with a pair of contests set for 4 p.m. (CT) and 8 p.m. (CT). The action on Saturday (Mar. 1) and Sunday (Mar. 2) kicks off with a 2 p.m. (CT) matchup and concludes with a 6 p.m. (CT) first pitch. All four teams in the event will play three games during the weekend.

Complete matchups and game times for the event will be released at a future date.

Tickets can be purchased per day or as a weekend package in select seating sections. Both reserved and general admission options are available. Fans can purchase tickets now at LasVegasCBC.com. Group and hospitality options are also available by calling the Aviators at 702-943-7200.

All six games of the 2025 Las Vegas College Baseball Classic will be streamed exclusively on D1Baseball.com

Release Provided By Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics