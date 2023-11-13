Texas Tech Baseball to Hold Annual Red/Black Series this Week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech baseball program will close its fall slate this week, with the annual Red Black series this Monday (Nov. 13), Tuesday (Nov. 14) and Thursday (Nov. 16) at Rip Griffin Park.

First pitch for all three games are set for 3 p.m.

Admission is free and all three games are open to the public.

The Red Raiders return a strong and dynamic core of players in 2024 highlighted by All-American first baseman Gavin Kash (.327 AVG, 27 HR and 84 RBI), Freshman All-American infielder Kevin Bazzell (.348 AVG, 10 HR and 62 RBI) and right-handed pitcher Kyle Robinson (45.1 IP, 45Ks).

Release provided by Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletica