Texas Tech, Big 12 Announce 2020 Football Schedule

The Red Raiders will host seven home games inside Jones AT&T Stadium as part of the 2020 schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will host both Texas and Oklahoma as well as Pac-12 foe Arizona as part of the 2020 football schedule that was unveiled Tuesday by the athletics department and the Big 12 Conference office.

The Red Raiders, who will be entering their second season in 2020 under head coach Matt Wells, will play a total of seven games inside Jones AT&T Stadium next fall, which includes five during Big 12 play alone. It marks Tech’s most home games in a season since the 2009 campaign.

Tech opens the season at UTEP on Sept. 5 before wrapping non-conference play with back-to-back home games against a to-be-determined opponent on Sept. 12 and Arizona on Sept. 19. The UTEP game will mark Tech’s first true road game to open a season since 2013 when the Red Raiders downed SMU in Dallas.

A trip to Iowa State will follow the Arizona game as the Red Raiders will travel to Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 26, marking the third-consecutive year Tech has begun league play on the road. It will be Tech’s earliest trip to Ames in a season since approximately 22 years prior when the two schools met for the first time as Big 12 members in 1998.

Tech kicks off the month of October with three-consecutive home games, beginning with West Virginia on Oct. 3. The Red Raiders will have their only open date the ensuing weekend followed by a Thursday night showdown with Baylor on Oct. 15 and then a visit from in-state rival Texas on Oct. 24.

The Red Raiders will head to Stillwater for a Halloween meeting at Oklahoma State on Oct. 31 before embarking on a busy month of November that features trips to Kansas State (Nov. 7) and TCU (Nov. 21). Tech will also host Kansas on Nov. 14 and then Oklahoma on Nov. 28 to close out the regular season.

Game time and television designations for the entire 2020 schedule will be announced by the conference office in the months leading up to the season. All dates are subject to change.

