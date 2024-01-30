Texas Tech, Big 12 Unveil 2024 Conference Schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will open the 2024 season and a newly-renovated Jones AT&T Stadium with four of its first five games at home, including dates with Arizona State and Cincinnati to kick off Big 12 play, the conference office announced Tuesday as part of its unveiling of the full league schedule.

The Red Raiders will face each of their first three conference opponents for the first time as Big 12 members as Texas Tech welcomes Arizona State on Sept. 21 and Cincinnati on Sept. 28 before traveling to Arizona on Oct. 5. The Arizona trip rounds out Texas Tech’s front half of its schedule and is followed by the first of two open dates.

Texas Tech will remain in the Lone Star State for the remainder of October, beginning with Baylor at home on Oct. 19 followed by a trip to TCU on Oct. 26 for the annual Battle for the Saddle game. The month of November features a pair of trips north to Iowa State on Nov. 2 and Oklahoma State on Nov. 23 with the Red Raiders also hosting Colorado on Nov. 9 and then West Virginia in the regular-season finale on Nov. 30.

The 2024 season is the first in a four-year scheduling matrix the Big 12 announced in November as part of its new 16-team format. Game times and television designations will be announced for Texas Tech’s non-conference slate this summer with each of its Big 12 contests falling under a 6-day or 12-day window.

The Big 12 schedule follows a non-conference slate that features home dates with Abilene Christian on Aug. 31 and North Texas on Sept. 14 with a road trip to Washington State on Sept. 7 sandwiched in between.

Texas Tech will officially open its new south end zone facility with its season opener against Abilene Christian, featuring premium options ranging from suites, loge boxes and club seating. Those with interest in learning more about premium options in the south end zone can complete an interest form here.

Current season ticket holders have until Feb. 29 to renew their seats and parking for the 2024 season. Season tickets start at $190 a seat and can be purchased through the Athletic Ticket Office by calling 806-742-TECH or online at TexasTech.com. Current season ticket holders are encouraged to renew online to save on handling fees.

Release Provided By Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics