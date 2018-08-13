Texas Tech Celebrates 12 Student-Athletes Earning Degrees

Texas Tech student-athletes will wear a red stole during commencement ceremonies Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics is pleased to announce that 12 student-athletes will earn their degrees Saturday during the university’s commencement ceremonies held at United Supermarkets Arena.

Each of the 12 student-athletes graduating this weekend will walk the stage wearing a special red stole that signifies the individual’s status as a student-athlete. The red stoles are part of a recently-established athletics tradition that began with the spring of 2017 commencement exercises.

“We are so proud of each student-athlete earning their degree this weekend,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “Graduating from Texas Tech is a special moment that will position each student-athlete for success moving forward.”

Texas Tech’s commencement exercises begin at 9 a.m. Saturday morning with the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education, College of Media and Communication, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, College of Architecture, the Graduate School and Honors College.

U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, who represents the 21st Congressional District of Texas, will serve as the speaker for both commencement ceremonies. The 1:30 p.m. ceremony features the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business, College of Human Sciences, Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, University Programs, Wind Energy and the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Below is a sport-by-sport listing of each student-athlete graduating this weekend:

Men’s Basketball: Niem Stevenson (Human Sciences), Josh Webster (University Studies)

Women’s Basketball: Brielle Blaire (University Studies)

Football: Demarcus Felton (Sports Management), Eli Howard (Business Management), Lonzell Gilmore (University Studies), Mychealon Thomas (Human Sciences)

Soccer: Natalie Schmutz (Kinesiology)

Softball: Cheyene Powell (Human Development and Family Studies)

Women’s Track & Field: Jasmine Torres (Sports Management)

Men’s Track & Field: Duke Kicinski (Kinesiology), J.W. Smith (Human Sciences)

