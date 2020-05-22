Texas Tech Celebrates 36 Graduates This Weekend
Graduates will be recognized Saturday during a virtual ceremony that will feature Patrick Mahomes II
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics will have 36 of its student-athletes earn their degrees this weekend in a different way than normal – through a virtual commencement ceremony.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. CT Saturday and will feature an address from NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes II. Texas Tech Athletics will honor its student-athletes throughout the ceremony through each sport’s social media channels.
“We couldn’t be prouder of our graduates,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “This semester obviously presented its challenges with virtual classrooms, but our student-athletes once again rose to the occasion. This is a tremendous accomplishment in each of their lives, and we couldn’t be happier for them and their families.”
Among the list of graduates are three former baseball standouts in Erikson Lanning, Zach Rheams and Matt Custred, who completed their degrees after their playing careers ended. Custred, a member of Texas Tech’s 2014 College World Series team, returned to finish his degree after playing five years in the minor league system with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels organizations.
A full list of Texas Tech’s graduates is located below.
Baseball: Erikson Lanning, John McMillon, Zach Rheams, Matt Custred
Football: Zach Adams, Thomas Leggett, Malik Essilfie, Brayden Stringer
Men’s Golf: Kyle Hogan, Sandy Scott
Soccer: Jade King
Softball: Heaven Burton, Karli Hamilton, Jessica Hartwell, Shelby Henderson, Taylor Satchell
Men’s Tennis: Jackson Cobb, Artem Kapshuk, Bjorn Thomson
Women’s Tennis: Reagan Collins, Francesca Sella
Men’s Track & Field: Brandon Bray, Braden Darrow, Steven Duran, Grant LaSelle, Jah-Nhai Perinchief, Chancellor Stephenson, Odaine Lewis
Women’s Track & Field: Amanda Crawford, Allison Halloran, Brianna Johnson, Bret Leigh Nance, Natalie Parks, Jadsia Warden
Volleyball: Allison Bloss, Kylie Rittimann
–TECH–
Matt Dowdy