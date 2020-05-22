      Weather Alert

Texas Tech Celebrates 36 Graduates This Weekend

May 22, 2020 @ 3:16pm

Graduates will be recognized Saturday during a virtual ceremony that will feature Patrick Mahomes II

 

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics will have 36 of its student-athletes earn their degrees this weekend in a different way than normal – through a virtual commencement ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. CT Saturday and will feature an address from NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes II. Texas Tech Athletics will honor its student-athletes throughout the ceremony through each sport’s social media channels.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our graduates,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “This semester obviously presented its challenges with virtual classrooms, but our student-athletes once again rose to the occasion. This is a tremendous accomplishment in each of their lives, and we couldn’t be happier for them and their families.”

Among the list of graduates are three former baseball standouts in Erikson Lanning, Zach Rheams and Matt Custred, who completed their degrees after their playing careers ended. Custred, a member of Texas Tech’s 2014 College World Series team, returned to finish his degree after playing five years in the minor league system with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels organizations.

A full list of Texas Tech’s graduates is located below.

Baseball: Erikson Lanning, John McMillon, Zach Rheams, Matt Custred

Football: Zach Adams, Thomas Leggett, Malik Essilfie, Brayden Stringer

Men’s Golf: Kyle Hogan, Sandy Scott

Soccer: Jade King

Softball: Heaven Burton, Karli Hamilton, Jessica Hartwell, Shelby Henderson, Taylor Satchell

Men’s Tennis: Jackson Cobb, Artem Kapshuk, Bjorn Thomson

Women’s Tennis: Reagan Collins, Francesca Sella

Men’s Track & Field: Brandon Bray, Braden Darrow, Steven Duran, Grant LaSelle, Jah-Nhai Perinchief, Chancellor Stephenson, Odaine Lewis

Women’s Track & Field: Amanda Crawford, Allison Halloran, Brianna Johnson, Bret Leigh Nance, Natalie Parks, Jadsia Warden

Volleyball: Allison Bloss, Kylie Rittimann

–TECH–

Matt Dowdy

You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
Recent JMM Podcasts