Texas Tech Claims Valspar Augusta Invitational Title

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech women’s golf team earned its first tournament title of the 2018-19 season on Sunday with a first place finish at the Valspar Augusta Invitational in Augusta, Georgia.

Sunday’s win marked the 13th team title under JoJo Robinson, which was already the most for a head coach in program history. It was also the 25th team title for the Red Raiders since 1990 alone.

“This was a great win for our team and Sofia [Garcia],” Robinson said. “The play this weekend was some of the best golf that I’ve seen. This was definitely a team win. Everyone did their part to help us get to the top. What a great way to end spring break.”

Tech’s 54-hole score of 860 is the fourth-lowest total in program history and the lowest score since the 2014 Schooner Fall Classic where the Red Raiders finished the tournament with 859 strokes. It is the lowest three-round total for the Red Raiders this season as well.

Along with the team success, sophomore Sofia Garcia finished the tournament at 7-under-par and snagged yet another individual title. Sunday’s victory was the third top-place finish for Garcia this season alone, marking the first time a Red Raider has earned medalist honors three times in a season. Her three career individual titles, meanwhile, tied former Red Raider golfer Gabby Barker for the most in program history.

Amy Taylor also earned top-five finish in Augusta following a steady even-par finish, which was good enough to secure a tie for fifth place overall. Taylor set a new individual 18-hole record by shooting a 6-under 66 in the first round of play Saturday morning.

Louisa Brunt also put together a solid outing, as the sophomore completed the weekend at 3-over to push her in a tie for 14th place. Mami Yamamoto carded a 5-over round to finish the tournament in a tie for 19th at 4-over, making her the fourth Red Raider to put together a top-20 showing in the 73-player field.

Anna Dong rounded out the Red Raiders’ team total at 6-over over the final 18 holes, placing her in a tie for 27th place. Cecilie Nielsen, who participated as an individual, bounced back with a 1-under final round, which moved her into 35th place individually.

The Red Raiders will look to build off their momentum as they head into the final stretch of the regular season. Tech will participate in a match play competition against San Diego State on March 25-27 before rounding out their schedule at the Bruzzy Challenge in Dallas on April 1-2.

–TECH–