Texas Tech Closes Out NCAA Indoor Championships in 11th & 17th

Mar 12, 2022 @ 9:15pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas Tech track and field team wrapped up the NCAA Indoor championships Saturday night at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The TTU women scored 17 points, finishing 11th while the men scored 15 points to finish 17th.

 

Just like Friday morning, Gary Haasbroek kicked off the day competing in the final three events of the heptathlon. Haasbroek clocked in a time of 8.18 in the hurdles to place seventh, before finishing second in the pole vault, topping out at 5.16m (16’-11”) – just one centimeter off his PR. Despite finishing 15th in the 1000m to end his day, Haasbroek finished 7th overall with a new Tech record of 5,687 points, breaking his previous season-best mark of 5,833 points.

 

Following the heptathlon, the vertical jumps began with Caleb Wilborn and Sidney Sapp representing TTU. Wilborn walked away in 10th at 2.15m (7’-.5’), while Sapp placed 14th at 1.78m (5’-10”). Over in the 60m hurdles, freshman Vashaun Vascianna claimed fourth, etching a time of 7.67. That time jumps to No. 9 in Tech’s top 10 list.

 

Transitioning to the running events, Jacolby Shelton finished eighth in the 200m (21.22) as Moad Zahafi did not finish his 800m race. Over in the men’s triple jump, Jalen Seals finished 12th as he registered two marks of 15.51m (50’-10.75”).

 

The final trio of Red Raiders capped off the night for Tech in the women’s triple jump. Ruta Lasmane leaped a season-best mark of 13.88m (45’-6.50) to finish fourth overall. In the process, the leap moves to fourth in the top 10 list. Ruth Usoro and Onaara Obamuwagun placed 10th and 11th, respectively. Usoro’s best mark was 13.33m (43’-3.25”) while Obamuwagun’s mark was 13.19m (43-3.25).

 

First Team All-Americans (Top 8) 

Gabe Oladipo (3rd, weight throw)

Monae’ Nichols (2nd, long jump)

Ruth Usoro (5th, long jump)

Haasbroek (7th, heptathlon)

Vascianna (4th, 60m hurdles)

Lasmane (4th, triple jump)

 

