Texas Tech Defender Hannah Anderson Named Finalist for Women’s Soccer Honda Sport Award

LUBBOCK, Texas – Fresh off an All-American season, graduate student Hannah Anderson was named a finalist for the 2024 Honda Sport Women’s Soccer award, the Collegiate Women Sport Awards (CWSA) announced Monday.

A native of Plano, Anderson is coming off a career year that saw the defender record career-highs in goals (5), assists (2), minutes played (2041) and games started (23). One of the best defenders in the country, Anderson closed her Red Raider career playing and starting in a program-record 96 consecutive games.

In her final season donning the Scarlett and Black, Anderson has racked up the accolades earning First Team All-America honors, First Team All-Midwest Region honors, a First Team All-Big 12 nod and the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Anderson is joined on the list by Stanford’s Jasmine Aikey, FSUs Onyi Echegini and Brecken Mozingo of BYU. Aikey was named the Pac-12s Midfielder of the Year after tallying 11 goals and 12 assists, while Echegini was named the ACCs Offensive Player of the Year helping lead the Seminoles to an undefeated 22-0-1 record and their fourth national title.

Anderson is also joined on the ballot by BYUs Brecken Mozingo who scored 14 goals and 15 assists, recording a career-high 43 points in 26 matches.

Each of the four student-athletes listed above will appear on the ballot that will be voted upon by over 1,000 administrators from participating NCAA institutions.

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the last 48 years to the top women’s athlete across 12 different NCAA Women’s sports and signifies the “best of the best in collegiate athletics” each season.

The 12 sport winners will automatically be named a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and will be eligible to win the 2024 Honda Cup, which will be awarded during a live telecast on CBS Sports Network from New York on Monday, June 24, 2024.

ABOUT THE CWSA:

The CWSA, entering its 48th year, has honored the nation’s top NCAA women athletes for their superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service. Since commencing its partnership in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to the universities of the award winners and nominees to support women’s athletics programs.

ABOUT HONDA CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work. Honda’s mission is to create products and services that improve the lives of people while conducting its business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Accordingly, Honda believes in helping people reach their life’s potential through its focus on improving children’s health, inspiring underrepresented students, preserving the environment for future generations, creating safety for everyone, and strengthening our communities. Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/

