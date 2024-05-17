Texas Tech Drops First Game in Tempe, Thursday to Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. – Despite a three-run first inning double from Arizona native Cade McGee and a double and home run from TJ Pompey, the Texas Tech Baseball program fell to Arizona State 21-5 Thursday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

In his homecoming, McGee got Texas Tech (30-23) off to a good start, ripping the bases-clearing bases loaded double into the left center field gap off Arizona State’s (30-24) Ben Jacobs.

Freshman Parker Hutyra in his first career start allowed a two-run RBI single in the first inning to Arizona State’s (30-24) Jacob Tobias. Tobias went 5-for-5 on Thursday hitting a pair of home runs and driving in eight.

After a scoreless second by Jacobs, Arizona State scored six runs to pull ahead 8-3. The inning included a two-run single from Kien Vu and a two-run home run from Brandon Compton.

The six-run frame proved to be the end of the line for Hutyra who departed after two innings. The righty allowed eight runs and struck out three.

Arizona State would add three more runs in the third, five in the fourth and five in the sixth to close out the 21-5 win.

In addition to McGee’s three-run double, the Red Raiders scored singular runs on Pompey’s lead-off HR in the fourth and his RBI double in the sixth.

UP NEXT:

The Red Raiders return to action on Friday for a pair of games against UNLV and Arizona State. First pitch for the game against UNLV is set for 3 p.m. (CT) while the Arizona State game is set for an 8:30 p.m. first pitch.



