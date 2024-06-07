Texas Tech duo named to All-Big 12 Men’s Golf Team

IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech’s Calum Scott and Tyran Snyders were named to the 2024 All-Big 12 team, announced by the conference on Friday afternoon. Scott has now been named to the All-Big 12 team back-to-back seasons while it is Snyders’ first career honor.

The honor is an exclusive one, as only 10 individuals were named to the 2024 All-Big 12 team with the Red Raiders owning two of the selections. Since the inaugural All-Big 12 team in 1997, each team has consisted of 10 individuals 19 times, while there were 11 four times and 12 four other times in the league’s history. The awards this year mark the sixth time Texas Tech has had multiple honorees and also consecutive seasons with two honorees as Scott and Ludvig Aberg were recognized last season.

Scott’s Big 12 honor adds to an already exciting week having been named to the 2024 NCAA Division I PING honorable mention All-America team on Wednesday. Both Scott and Snyders were previously named 2024 NCAA Division I PING All-Region honorees on May 30, in addition to two teammates Matthew Comegys and Baard Skogen.

Scott led the Red Raiders in the 2023-24 season with a 70.9 scoring average over 13 stroke play events and 41 rounds; he also led Tech with eight Top 20 finishes this past season. He was the Red Raiders’ top finisher at the NCAA Championships, May 24-27, finishing tied for 11th with an even-par 288.

Snyders’ season included an appearance inside the top 25 of the PGA TOUR University Rankings this spring. He started his spring season firing 12 consecutive rounds of golf par or better – 10 of the 12 rounds were under par. The senior finished the season with a 71.8 scoring average over 13 stroke play events and 40 rounds.

2024 All-Big 12 Team

Johnny Keefer, Baylor

Ty Gingerich, Cincinnati

Santiago de la Fuente, Houston

Ben Lorenz, Oklahoma

Preston Stout, Oklahoma State

Gustav Frimodt, TCU

Christiaan Maas, Texas

Nathan Petronzio, Texas

Calum Scott, Texas Tech

Tyran Snyders, Texas Tech

Big 12 Player of the Year: Santiago de la Fuente, Houston

Big 12 Newcomer of the Year: Nathan Petronzio, Texas

Big 12 Coach of the Year: Sean Covich, West Virginia

