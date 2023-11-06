Texas Tech Earns No. 2 Seed in NCAA Soccer Tournament; Will Welcome FGCU to Lubbock Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Fresh off a 14-win regular season and the programs first Big 12 regular season title, the Texas Tech women’s soccer program earned a No. 2 overall seed for this month’s NCAA Soccer Championship, the NCAA revealed Monday.

The Road to Cary will partially run through Lubbock, as by virtue of the No. 2 seed, Texas Tech can host the first three rounds of the NCAA Soccer Championships in Lubbock. The Red Raiders are 6-0 all-time at the Walker in the NCAA Tournament including a 2019 victory in penalty kicks over Pepperdine.

Entering the postseason with a record of 15-1-4 overall, and 10-0-0 at home, Tech returns to the postseason for the first time since that 2019 matchup against the Wave.

Tech will kick off its postseason journey on Friday night when they will play host to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who earned their way to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament in come-from-behind fashion on Sunday. Down 3-0, FGCU used three goals from Erika Zschuppe to force overtime. After a pair of scoreless OT periods, the Eagles secured the title by outscoring North Alabama 3-2 in PKs.

The match against FGCU will be contested on Friday night (Nov. 10) with first kick slated for 6 p.m. from the John Walker Soccer Complex. The action will be streamed live on ESPN+/Big 12 Now.

